This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Lobster pasta (Adam Frazier)

Wine dinner at Estiatorio Milos

Lobster pasta will be among the dishes featured in a Winemaker’s Table Dinner on Dec. 5 at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Along with dishes such as Greek Ceviche and grilled grouper fillet, the six-course dinner will include wine pairings and is $79. Seatings are available from 5 to 10:15 p.m.; reserve at least 48 hours in advance at 702-698-7930.

Sweater tea

Celebrate in your seasonal finest at the Holiday Sweater Tea at 2 p.m. daily, Saturday through Dec. 22, at Veranda at the Four Seasons. The tea will offer holiday favorites such as warm gingerbread and cranberry scones, white chocolate and glazed chestnut tarts and eggnog creme brulee. The $42 price includes a glass of sparkling wine, and if you wear a holiday sweater, you’ll get a special gift. Reserve at 702-632-5121.

Hamptons Christmas

Christmas in the Hamptons, a holiday-themed pop-up, will launch Saturday at Hamptons at Tivoli Village. Besides holiday decor, it’ll include menu items such as a prime rib dip sandwich with horseradish cream and barbecue fries, $15 at lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and prime rib with potato and cheddar gratin and honey carrots, $25 at dinner starting at 3 p.m. Seasonal cocktails also will be available. The pop-up continues through Jan. 7.

Trap Kitchen tour

The Trap Kitchen, founded in Compton, California, by rival gang members who wanted to change their futures, will make a stop on its Feed the World Tour on Sunday at Fry Dayz Fish & Wings, 855 E. Twain Ave., serving items from The Trap Kitchen’s menu. For tickets, go to tkcookout.eventbrite.com.

Free beer and pizza

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., will celebrate its third birthday from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday with free pizza and beer to all attendees 21 or older. But space is limited, so reserve in advance on the Evel Pie Facebook page.