This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Jaleo)

Brunch at Jaleo

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas now serves brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The menu includes such dishes as smoked salmon on pan de cristal bread with hard-cooked egg, goat cheese and capers, $18; sauteed rice with caramelized banana, pork belly and a fried egg, $16; and a griddled sandwich with jamon, Idiazabal cheese and piquillo, topped with a fried egg, $16.

Comrade Day

The Comrade Day Party will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, No. 110, in Henderson. The party, celebrating the release of the brewery’s Russian Imperial Stout, will include nine beers on tap, including pastry-inspired stouts and previous vintages. Admission is the purchase of a $5 commemorative glass, and Slater’s 50/50 will be serving burgers.

Wine dinner

Wines made from indigenous grapes from the islands of Santorini, Crete and Cyprus will be featured in a dinner Thursday at Estatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan. The menu includes such dishes as oysters, bay scallops, grilled grouper fillet and filet mignon, and seatings are available from 5 to 10:15 p.m. For reservations, call 702-698-7930 at least 48 hours in advance.

Mas Por Favor

Mas Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila has opened at 3873 Spring Mountain Road, serving al pastor, chipotle barbecue pulled pork, Cajun whitefish, battered shrimp, adobo pulled pork, barbacoa, carne asada, ground beef, mushroom asada and vegan jackfruit tacos in four styles, plus combinations, bowls, loaded fries, elotes and more. Visit masporfavorlv.com.

M&M Soul Food

M&M Soul Food, 3923 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened after being closed for more than a year for renovations. The restaurant specializes in Southern and soul food favorites such as chicken-fried chicken and the Soul Bowl. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 725-780-4191.