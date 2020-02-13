This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The Crack Shack

The Brick House at The Crack Shack

The Crack Shack at Park MGM has introduced a limited-time sandwich that’s a take on the classic dish chicken piccata. Called the Brick House, it’s a fried chicken breast with caper mayo, arugula, romaine, pickled onions, pepperoncini and Caesar dressing on a potato bun and it’s $13.50.

Holiday brunch

Eureka! at 520 E. Fremont St. will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to celebrate Presidents Day. Brunch specialties include fried chicken and sweet cornbread, $14, and bread pudding French toast with fresh berries, $12.50. Mimosas and bloody marys will be $5 all day.

CurlyTop opening

CurlyTop Baker will hand out samples of its cookies at the 4 p.m. Wednesday grand opening of its first manufacturing/kitchen facility at 2540 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson. CurlyTop, whose cookies can be found at some local resorts and in specialty grocery stores (and at curlytopbaker.com), is dedicated to feeding homeless people and will take cookies to Sunset Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Kobe Bryant tribute

Bar Code Burger Bar, 1590 E. Flamingo Road, is honoring Kobe Bryant with a burger that will benefit the victims of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA star. It’s an 8-ounce patty of “Kobe” beef (technically American wagyu), in recognition of Bryant’s first jersey number as a Laker. Other touches include goat cheese (a reference to “greatest of all time”), purple onions and yellow tomatoes, five golden onion rings and something called “mamba sauce.” Twenty-four percent of the $19.95 purchase price is being donated to the cause, a nod to his later jersey number. It’s available through the end of the month.

Deal at Dickey’s

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering two meat plates for $24 through March 22. Guests can choose any combination of Dickey’s smoked meats.