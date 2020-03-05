This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Gilley's Saloon

Taco Tuesday

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island is now offering a Taco Tuesday deal each week: chef’s choice tacos with rice and beans for $15. Gilley’s also has drink specials, including $6 draft beers, until 10 p.m. and free line dancing at 7 p.m.

Stag’s Leap dinner

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars will host the “Taste of Two Legends” winemaker dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The four-course dinner with an entree of porcini-rubbed filet mignon with wild mushrooms and roasted shallot butter is $135 at mortons.com.

Dining for life

Golden Rainbow and Bella Bistro at the Sahara will collaborate on “Dining Out for Life” from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. A portion of proceeds will benefit Golden Rainbow, which provides services and financial assistance to people in Southern Nevada who are affected by HIV/AIDS. Reservations are required; go to saharalasvegas.com.

Distill wine dinner

Distill will host its first winemaker dinner with J. Lohr Vineyards on Thursday at the location at 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd. The five-course dinner is $59.95 and includes dishes such as pan-seared scallops and roasted duck coq au vin. Tickets are available at Distill and Remedy’s locations.

Fish Frydays

Bonefish Grill, which has locations in Town Square and at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering the Angler’s Catch for $18.90 on Fridays during Lent. It’s tempura-style cod and shrimp with hush puppies, french fries and cole slaw.