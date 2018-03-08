This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch Resort has added new vegan and gluten-free dishes, house-made pastas and more.

New dishes at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca (Ryan Hafey)

New dishes at Bottiglia

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch Resort has added new vegan and gluten-free dishes, house-made pastas and more. Pasta dishes include wild mushroom tagliatelle and vegan dishes include a Bolognese sauce made with wild mushrooms, chickpeas, almond ricotta and basil. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Call 702-617-7075 or visit bottiglialv.com.

Culinary Road Trip

Boston will be the next destination in Freedom Beat’s series of Culinary Road Trips. The dinner from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Grand will begin with Paul Revere Punch and move on to dishes including lobster roll, fried clams, corned beef and Guinness meat pies. The dinner with cocktail pairings is $55; visit eventbrite.com.

Taste of Ireland

MRKT Sea + Land at Aliante Casino on Wednesday will host a Taste of Ireland four-course pairing dinner of stout-braised corned beef, lamb stew with Irish soda bread, whiskey-cured salmon with boxty and Guinness cake drizzled with creme de menthe. The price with a beer-and-cocktail pairing is $65; visit aliantegaming.com.

Dinner and a mystery

The murder mystery “Deception at the Disco” is on the menu for March 16 at Lawry’s the Prime Rib in the Hughes Center. Music and mayhem will accompany a dinner of prime rib with Yorkshire pudding and mashed potatoes, or salmon fillet. It’s $99; visit atouchofmystery.com.

Tequila-pairing dinner

Casa Noble Tequila will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Border Grill at Mandalay Bay. It’ll start with passed appetizers and move on to six courses paired with tequila cocktails. It’s $80; visit bordergrill.com.