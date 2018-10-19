This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Ra Sushi

Learn to roll sushi

Ra Sushi at the Fashion Show mall will have an interactive class, “Sushi & Sake 101,” at noon Sunday. Guests will make and eat the featured Spiked Sake Roll (a sake-infused sushi roll), a Philadelphia roll and salmon nigiri, and will be served fresh edamame, miso soup and sake flights. It’s $45. Go to eventbrite.com.

Clambake

The next installment in The Grill Gathering Series at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin will be a New England-style clambake from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The event will have various stations serving New England clam chowder, fried whole clam baskets, steamed Maine lobster and more. Tickets, which include beer and gratuity, are at eventbrite.com.

Culinary Road Trip

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Downtown Grand, Freedom Beat chef Scott Commings will take this month’s Culinary Road Trip to sister restaurant Triple George Grill at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, where he and chef Brearley Hernandez will host a dinner celebrating the great steakhouses of America. The four-course dinner, with an entree of a double rib chop with andouille and brandy-apple pecan sauce, celebrating Dickie Brennan’s in New Orleans, and Triple George porcini-crusted tri-tip cutlets with bearnaise and lump crab, is $55, including cocktail and wine pairings. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

St. Supery dinner

St. Supery wines from Napa Valley will be featured in a dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The five-course dinner, with an entree of braised oxtail over grilled asparagus and orzo pasta, is $75. Call 702-221-6678.

Mint Bistro specials

Mint Bistro is celebrating its 10th anniversary with lunch and dinner specials. Those dining at the original location at 730 E. Flamingo Road or the newer spot at 4246 S. Durango Drive through the end of the month will get $1 off the lunch buffet or $2 off dinner.