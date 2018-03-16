This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Trevi at the Forum Shops at Caesars will celebrate the first day of spring and National Ravioli Day on Tuesday with a new dish: fresh eggless pasta filled with spring peas, fava beans, squash and bean curd, tossed with chickpea-arugula veloute and topped with ricotta salata

Fresh eggless pasta filled with spring peas, fava beans, squash and bean curd (Trevi)

A taste of spring

Reuben burger

Black Tap at The Venetian is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with an over-the-top Reuben burger, a collaboration with Katz’s Deli in New York. The burger is crowned with Katz’s corned beef and sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, pickles and Black Tap sauce and is available Friday through Sunday for $18.

Croque Madame burger

The Croque Madame is pretty rich, with its ham, cheese and mornay sauce topped with a fried egg, but Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas takes it up a notch by adding a burger and serving it on a brioche bun with fries. It’ll be available for $16.95 during dinner Tuesday and March 27.

Wine-pairing dinner

A representative of Justin Wines will introduce the pairings and answer questions at a dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The five-course dinner of mango lobster thermidor, spiced pork tenderloin, five-spiced Cornish game hen, brisket and a macaron trio is $85. Call 702-221-6678.

Noodle Extravaganza

The Japanese udon noodle shop Cafe Sanuki, 4821 Spring Mountain Road, will celebrate National Noodle Month with a Noodle Extravaganza during lunch and dinner Monday and Tuesday. It will introduce new dishes and offer 35 percent off each order.