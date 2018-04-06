This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Here are your five best bets for food and drink this week in Las Vegas.

Twisted Grapefruit cocktail at Park on Fremont

Celebrate spring with the sweet tang of the Twisted Grapefruit cocktail at Park on Fremont, 506 Fremont St. It’s an icy shot of Stoli Vodka in a whole chilled grapefruit with a liquefied center (courtesy of the restaurant’s special machine), and it’s $13.

Craftkitchen pop-up

Craftkitchen chef Jaret Blinn and chef Ramir DeCastro of Yonaka and Purple Potato plan a pop-up dinner Sunday at Craftkitchen, 10940 S. Eastern Ave. The six-course menu of dishes such as duo of seared foie gras with juniper and huckleberry reduction, mascarpone crema and house brioche with smoked Japanese yellowtail, pomme souffle, sea urchin and yuzu sauce is $95; visit eventbrite.com.

Benefit dinner

A pop-up dinner by chefs Justin Kingsley Hall and Gina Marinelli will benefit the Urban Seed Foundation. It starts at 6 p.m. Monday at The Kitchen at Atomic, 927 Fremont St. Among the dishes on the menu are English pea and roasted mushroom crostini, salmon tartare with Calabrian chilies and dill and bay leaf panna cotta with market fruit compote. The three-course dinner is $85, with tickets at bit.ly/2pzMeaj.

Taste of Vancouver

Andiron Steak and Sea at Downtown Summerlin will celebrate the opening of sister Victor Restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a Vancouver-inspired dinner Tuesday. The multicourse menu of dishes such as Quebec foie gras with malt-brushed iced grapes, a 50-ounce Angus Tomahawk and wood-fired shrimp scampi and a mac and cheese waffle is $59, plus $25 for beverage pairings. Visit andironsteak.com.

Fundraising bash

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, which repairs homes for low-income people, will host the fundraising Beer & Boots Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Lovelady Brewing Company, 20 S. Water St. in Henderson. Tickets ($25, which covers two beers, a glass and dinner) are available at the organization’s office at 611 S. Ninth St. or at the door.