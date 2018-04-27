This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Hamptons)

New items at Hamptons

Hamptons Restaurant at Tivoli Village has introduced new dishes for spring and summer, including buttermilk waffles with a crisp chicken breast with buttered hot sauce, available at weekend brunch, plus twice-fried five-spice chicken wings with sweet garlic crema, a lemon-grilled chicken pita and several cocktails.

Poolside luau

It will be luau time on the Citrus Grand Pool Deck at the Downtown Grand beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when Freedom Beat chef Scott Commings prepares a whole roast pig and numerous Hawaiian-themed dishes, including lomi lomi salmon, mango spinach salad, fried rice, kalua pork, Spam musubi and poi. Tickets for the dinner, which include flip-flops and themed cocktails, are $55. Visit eventbrite.com.

Prime rib special

In honor of National Prime Rib Day on Friday, Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza will serve a bone-in freshly carved prime rib with Caesar salad, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes and Yorkshire pudding. It will be available beginning at 5 p.m. for $40; reserve at oscarslv.com or 702-386-7227.

Taste and learn

Wines from Tuscany’s Livio Sassetti — in operation in Montalcino for more than three generations — will be featured in the next Taste &Learn at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The four wines will be paired with courses including Mediterranean amberjack with ricotta cheese and peas, and porchetta with lentils and baby kale. The learning experience is $65 inclusive; call 702-364-5300.

New menu

Violette’s Vegan Organic Cafe and Juice Bar, 8560 W. Desert Inn Road, has introduced a number of new menu items, such as a quesadilla, cauliflower bites, a loaded potato sampler and a tofu Thai salad.