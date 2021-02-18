55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

This year’s Restaurant Week to help culinary community, too

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Three Square Food Bank volunteers grab frozen pork tenderloin, frozen blueberries and sack pack ...
Three Square Food Bank volunteers grab frozen pork tenderloin, frozen blueberries and sack packs to be distributed at Cannon Junior High School for the community in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Restaurant Week is back — but with a few strategic changes.

While the normally annual event (it was canceled in 2020) usually is a major fundraiser for Three Square food bank, this year’s edition, June 7-18, will be devoted to helping the Las Vegas-area restaurant community. The changes are designed to drive business to local restaurants, which have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a designated amount — in recent years $4 to $6 for every special Restaurant Week menu sold — being donated to Three Square, only $1 will go to the hunger relief organization. Plus, takeout as well as dine-in will be available, and restaurants will have the option of offering the traditional three-course menu, a specialty menu or a strictly takeout menu.

Three Square president and CEO Brian Burton said in a statement that the food bank appreciates the culinary community’s support over the past decade-plus and asks food lovers to support restaurants as well as Three Square, “demonstrating what a great city can do when good food is combined with kindness and generosity.”

Restaurant owners and chefs interested in participating are asked to call Will Edwards at 702-909-5529 or email wedwards@threesquare.org. The mobile-friendly website restaurantweeklv.org will be launched by about May 23 with information on participants and what they’re offering.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell nearly 100 Las Vegas properties
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell nearly 100 Las Vegas properties
2
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
3
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
4
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
5
2 children found at scene of apparent murder-suicide in Henderson
2 children found at scene of apparent murder-suicide in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST