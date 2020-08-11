Thomas Keller’s Bouchon bistro to reopen Friday at The Venetian

The French restaurant, along with its raw bar, weekend brunch and patio seating area, have been closed since March.

Roasted chicken with a bacon-chive waffle is on the menu during Bouchon's brunch. (Bouchon)

Patio seating at Bouchon. (Bouchon)

The dining room at Bouchon. (Bouchon)

As Las Vegas’ restaurant community gradually edges toward some sense of normality, Bouchon, Thomas Keller’s award-winning French-style bistro in the Venezia Tower at The Venetian, will reopen Friday. The restaurant had temporarily closed March 17 amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Bouchon is known for updated interpretations of French bistro classics, such as Poulet Roti (roast chicken), steak frites and a truffle Croque Madame. The reopening will include the raw bar, with oysters, shrimp and caviar.

Brunch will resume from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, with dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays and 5 to 10 p.m. the rest of the week. The patio overlooking the tower’s pool, a prime spot for al-fresco dining, also will be open.

The Bouchon Bakery near Venetian Theater has reopened.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

