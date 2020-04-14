66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Time to delete food delivery apps? Las Vegas restaurateurs weigh in

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2020 - 1:28 pm

The question of whether third-party delivery companies help or hurt restaurants has long been a hot-button issue among restaurateurs and chefs. And the mandatory shift to curbside pickup and delivery models has made it more relevant during the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, the Nevada Restaurant Association and the Women’s Hospitality Initiative sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak outlining 18 steps they would like the state to take on behalf of struggling restaurants. It included two types of regulations on third-party delivery services: a cap on fees charged to restaurants, and the prohibition of “surprise or hidden fees.” While no services were mentioned by name, it was hard not to think of Grubhub’s “Restaurants Are Our Family” ad when the letter claimed, “Despite public claims of helping local restaurants during this crisis, several third party delivery companies continue to charge restaurants exorbitant fees.”

The debate escalated this past weekend, when a column on Food & Wine’s website by Khushbu Shah, titled “It’s Time to Delete Your Delivery Apps,” went viral. The no-holds-barred piece accuses apps such as Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats and Doordash of “profiteering from the coronavirus crisis” and concludes by telling readers “Until these apps actively start agreeing to commission caps, it’s time to delete your delivery apps and let them burn.”

Commissions that delivery services charge restaurants are at the heart of the controversy. The city of San Francisco announced Friday that it was capping fees on third-party food delivery at 15 percent “through the remainder of the local emergency, or until businesses are permitted to reopen for dine-in service, whichever comes first.” Without such regulations, however, fees often range from 20 percent to over 30 percent of the total order, with large companies with multiple locations usually paying less, while stand-alone mom-and-pops generally pay more.

Some restaurants compensate for high commissions by raising their prices on delivery orders. But Joe Essa, a member of the National Restaurant Association’s executive committee, who helped draft the letter to Sisolak, says that even at the low end of the range, the commissions are too high.

“I don’t want to prevent anyone from having a successful business model,” Essa says of the services. “But some of them are outrageous. If they’re going to add 18, 20, 22, even 15 percent — it’s almost where it makes the meal not a value, and we, the restaurants, don’t look good.”

On the flip side, many restaurants that use the services say that keeping a delivery driver on staff, and the insurance costs associated with that, would be even more burdensome than paying the fees.

So what do Las Vegas chefs and restaurateurs think? Do they really want you to delete your delivery apps in a show of solidarity? Many do.

“Right now, during COVID, I would say delete the apps,” says Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, which has never used a delivery service but is considering options for when it reopens. “Especially because (restaurants on the apps) are doing curbside pickup, or some kind of delivery on their own. Support that restaurant by giving that money to them, versus giving it a company that’s taking advantage of them.”

“The reason I completely agree with Food & Wine is that (delivery services) are not in the business of helping restaurants at all,” says James Trees, another chef who has steered clear of the services at his local restaurants, Ada’s and Esther’s Kitchen. “They’re in the business of maximizing the profits for their shareholders and their private equity firms. And every time I see that commercial for Grubhub where it’s like ‘We’re here for your favorite restaurants,’ I’m like, you’re putting my favorite restaurants out of business, in the worst possible way. You’re taking from them when they need the cash flow the most.”

Cory Harwell of Carson Kitchen echoes their sentiments.

“Should we delete all of the existing apps and do away with them? The short answer is yes. Do restaurants need a good delivery service? That answer is also yes. There just isn’t one that exists yet.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, restaurants that rely on these apps to deliver their food aren’t quite so quick to encourage their deletion. Jeff Weiss, who unsuccessfully lobbied Postmates to waive its fee for the pop-up bagel service being offered by his temporarily closed restaurant Valencian Gold, isn’t quite so adamant in his opposition to the services.

While he found the company’s offer to reduce its fee by 3 percent inadequate, he refers to the idea of deleting all your apps as “the nuclear button” and says it’s an option he doesn’t think people should take “right off the bat.”

“The spirit is right. But here’s my problem with it: You have workers that are part of the gig economy who rely on those (delivery) jobs. … So I don’t think that deleting the app is necessarily the answer. I do think reducing their astronomical rates is a good first step.”

Andy Hooper, owner of Locale Italian Kitchen, is hesitant to criticize the commissions the delivery services charge because, he says, “I don’t know what their top line is, (so) I don’t know what they need to make.”

To make up for the 30 percent or so he has to pay the services, his restaurant has raised prices online. So a salad that would cost $6 for curbside is priced at $9 through a delivery app. He says that’s a better solution than simply ditching the apps.

“I don’t think that we should delete it. Because we’re not delivering. So they’re doing the community a little bit of a service.”

Jenny Gidge, vice president of operations for the local Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outposts, agrees. Her stores launched Postmates delivery during this crisis, and the ability to reach guests who couldn’t leave their homes was a significant consideration.

“We’re in a time that’s very difficult. And there are individuals that can’t get out to pick up their own products. So the delivery options are extremely helpful.”

She agreed, however, that fees should be adjusted during the crisis.

“I feel like everything should be altered at this point, and they should have taken it into consideration.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada COVID-19 death toll hits 120 amid signs of slower growth rate
Nevada COVID-19 death toll hits 120 amid signs of slower growth rate
2
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
3
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
4
Man killed in Las Vegas during computer sale recently served time
Man killed in Las Vegas during computer sale recently served time
5
Nevada unemployment website has not crashed, spokeswoman says
Nevada unemployment website has not crashed, spokeswoman says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST