Todd English to join Virgin Hotels’ restaurant portfolio

Virgin Hotels announced Tuesday that James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English will join its culinary portfolio when the property, formerly the Hard Rock Hotel, opens near the end of the year.

“The concept (of the restaurant) is still evolving,” English said in a statement, “but I envision that it will be fun, casual and modern. It will reflect the energy of the property.”

The restaurant will be in the space formerly occupied by A.J.’s Steakhouse and later 35 Steaks + Martinis.

English, who had a presence in Las Vegas for nearly two decades, has been without a restaurant here since early 2018. His food hall is scheduled to open at Area 15 later this year.

His Olives, which opened with Bellagio in 1998, made way for the 2018 relocation of Wolfgang Puck’s Spago. In 2017, his Todd English P.U.B., which had opened with The Shops at Crystals in 2009, was rebranded without his name. English also had been affiliated with Beso, actress Eva Longoria’s short-lived project at Crystals.

