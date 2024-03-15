55°F
Food

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes opening steakhouse with Las Vegas ties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2024 - 10:53 am
 
Updated March 15, 2024 - 2:49 pm
The company that created Toca Madera steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip is joining with Chiefs s ...
The company that created Toca Madera steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip is joining with Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to open a Kansas City steakhouse dubbed 1587. (AP Photo file/Rick Scuteri)

The company that created Toca Madera steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip is joining with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, to open a steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

Noble 33 hospitality recently announced the steakhouse, named 1587, a nod to the jersey numbers of Mahomes (15) and Kelce (87). NBC News first reported the opening, set for early 2025. Kelce was spotted on Feb. 26 at Toca Madera in Vegas.

1587 Prime encompasses about 10,000 square feet across two floors, with a meat display and several private dining rooms. Handy if Taylor Swift stops by.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. ...
System outages reported at McDonald’s locations worldwide
The Associated Press

System failures at McDonald’s were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a “technology outage” that was being fixed.

Sarah Benson, 19, walks her costumed corgi Betty Sue in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, beer festivals and concerts by Twice and Jodeci lead this week’s lineup in Las Vegas.

