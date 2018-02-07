Trevi executive chef strives to keep things fresh

Chef Jose Navarro at Trevi Italian Restaurant on Friday, February 2, 2018, at Caesar's Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jose Navarro, who moved to Las Vegas at age 10, started working in the culinary field at 14 with a busing job in a family-owned Chinese restaurant. He moved to the Gold Coast at 16 and at 18 to Caesars Palace, where he worked for eight years, including at the storied Palace Court.

Navarro skipped to Wynn Las Vegas, back to Caesars and to the Palazzo, and his first executive chef position was at D. Vino at the Monte Carlo. After stops at The Shops at Crystals and the Golden Nugget, he became executive chef at Trevi Italian Restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars in August 2015.

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Navarro: Some lean meat, chicken, fish, always a lot of vegetables, there’s always fruit. We have four kids, so there’s always a little bit of the guilty pleasure food, like (homemade) whole-grain waffles they can pop in the toaster.

Currently obsessed with?

Travel. My wife and I are starting to do at least bi-yearly travel. She’s from Pennsylvania, and we try to take the kids somewhere on the East Coast around Christmastime. And in February she and I try to travel someplace either we haven’t been before or want to show the other person.

Newest Las Vegas discovery?

We just got our kids into snowboarding. Just went back in January (after many years) to Lee Canyon and I was very pleased with it. I’m also trying different cuisines. Vegans, Baby has a monthly meet-up. It’s fun to see what people are doing with vegetables.

Favorite indulgence?

I love cinnamon rolls. They’re one of those things I don’t have very often, but when I do, they’re so good.

I never eat …

I don’t think there’s such a thing.

Favorite brunch at home?

Homemade waffles, good French toast, probably some take on steak and eggs or a good eggs Benedict. I like to put them on croissants. I try to get a good deli-sliced ham.

Best tip for home cooks?

Keep it fresh. Find the freshest produce you can that’s in season. Cook them just right. Don’t overwork them. Stay away from the prepackaged meat case; find a good butcher where you can get good fish, good meats, even if it’s at the grocery store. Talk to the butcher and get a different cut. Focus on the quality.

What are you working on?

I’m consistently working on features and specials. One thing I always try to do is keep it simple, seasonal and interesting. I try to make sure that the menu reflects more the product than anything else. I’m also trying to make it more accessible for the different dietary restrictions and trends, constantly working on vegan options, constantly working on gluten-free options — make it a dish that will be just as satisfying as anything else.

