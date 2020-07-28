Triple George Grill will, by George, give free food to Georges

Downtown Las Vegas restaurant will celebrate its 15th anniversary during August by offering free food to people named George, with more food for more Georges.

Triple George Grill in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

COVID-19? Georges aren’t stopped by any COVID-19 — although they are social distancing, checking temperatures, wearing masks, sanitizing and encouraging use of the outdoor patio because, after all, there’s a pandemic going on.

At any rate, Triple George Grill, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, also is celebrating those who share its name. Beginning Saturday, anyone named George can, by George, eat free at Triple George.

Here’s how it works: If your name is George, whether you’re in a party or alone, you can get a free appetizer. If there are two Georges in your party, you can get an appetizer for two and two martinis. And if, by George, your party has a triple George, you can get an appetizer for the table, three martinis and a 96-ounce Porterhouse to share, all free.

The deal’s good through the end of August. And if you’re George-less — also known as sans George — you can still celebrate with the Porterhouse Experience for $150 or the George Lunch Special (a half sandwich, soup or salad, side, dessert bite and nonalcoholic drink) for $15.

Triple George Grill is at 201 N. Third St. Visit triplegeorgegrill.com or call 702-384-2761.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.