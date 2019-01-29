Valentine’s Day menus spark romance across town

If you’re looking to impress your significant other, Las Vegas restaurants are standing by to help with special menus for Valentine’s Day.

The approach of February means romance is in the air, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. And if you’re looking to impress your significant other, Las Vegas restaurants are standing by to help with special menus, some of which follow.

Unless otherwise noted, the specials will be available Feb. 14 only. Also unless otherwise noted, prices are per person, plus tax and tip. Since Valentine’s Day tends to be the second-busiest of the year for restaurants, it’s wise to make reservations as far in advance as possible.

That said, most Las Vegas buffets will add some special dishes to celebrate Cupid’s big day, so you always have alternatives.

Andrea’s, Encore; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Shigoku oysters and uni with ponzu and white sturgeon caviar; roasted Atlantic bass with vegetable fricassee, black truffles and Champagne butter sauce; American wagyu filet Oscar with king crab, grilled asparagus, wasabi-shiso bearnaise and sauce Bordelaise; and molten chocolate lava cake, $110. Regular menu also available.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay: 702-632-7401 or mandalaybay.com: Rainbow beets and fresh black truffle, Maine lobster salad or Muscovy duck leg confit ravioli; beef tenderloin and short rib duo, seared Maine diver scallops or mushroom risotto; and trio of hearts for two, $85.

Beauty & Essex, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7000 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Oysters Rockefeller, $24. Roasted beet salad with smoked goat cheese and pickled golden beets, $16. Pici pasta with shrimp, blistered cherry tomatoes and pancetta crisp, $29. 14-ounce prime New York strip with king crab, asparagus and black truffle Hollandaise, $85. Wheel of Love dessert, $38.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: Picnic in the Park, basket with a bottle of Champagne; dips including spicy almond hummus, caramelized onion and roasted eggplant tapenade with crackers, lavash and potato chips; appetizers including salami, pepperoni, aged goat cheese, marinated mozzarella, grilled artichoke with smoky aioli, pickled peppers and couscous salad; and strawberries dipped in chocolate and chocolate truffles, $100 per couple, beginning at 5 p.m. Includes screening of “Pretty Woman.”

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: Kiss on the Lips cocktail made with Cruzan strawberry rum, Passos liqueur, soda water, strawberries and mint leaves, $13.

Catch, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Toro and A5 wagyu nigiri, $45. King crab and burrata salad, $32. Stuffed lobster for two with fresh black truffles, $145. Sole meuniere for two, $115.

Chica, The Venetian; 702-805-8372, venetian.com: 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye for two, marinated in Mexican adobo and topped with chili lime butter, $113.

Cinnamon’s Restaurant, 7591 W. Washington Ave.; 702-478-7027 or cinnamonsvegas.com: Crispy kalua pig lumpia with lomi tomato, $7. Braised pork belly bao, $7. Seafood-stuffed mushrooms with signature Hollandaise, $9. Raw fish trio, $16. Kabocha cream fettuccine with garlic shrimp skewers, $24. Braised kalbi pork belly, $24. Baked salmon with seafood stuffing, $26. Wasabi ribeye, $27. Ribeye poke, $28. Garlic shrimp and ribeye combo, $33. Live music Feb. 14 and 15 with $20 cover.

Cork & Thorn, Tivoli Village; 702-823-2678 or corkandthorn.com: Lobster corn chowder; shrimp and grits; spinach-and-crab-stuffed salmon or petit filet mignon; and toffee-filled cannoli, $90, 6 to 9 p.m.

Crush, MGM Grand; 702-891-3222 or mgmgrand.com: Eight-ounce beef filet topped with corn puree and a 4-ounce lobster tail, served with spaghetti squash, $52. Feb. 14-17.

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive; 702-722-2849 or eldoradovegas.com: Salad; steak and lobster or cedar-plank salmon with grilled shrimp; and red velvet cake, $64.99. Champagne and strawberries, $50. Feb. 13-17.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com: Soft burrata cheese stracciatella with artichoke salad and tomato, or beef tartare with quail egg zabaglione and bagna cauda garlic sauce; cacio e pepe risotto with crab and lime; seared scallops with butternut squash and rapini, or roasted veal loin with soft polenta crema and Parmigiano Reggiano fondue; and citrus rum bagna-soaked sponge cake, $95, wine pairings $55. 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Fleur, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7200 or mandalaybay.com: Ahi tuna tartare with avocado and hearts of palm, $22; Dungeness crab risotto with asparagus, $24; fire-roasted King crab legs, lobster tail, scallops, shrimp and oysters flambe, $69; 8-ounce wagyu strip loin with lobster tail and potato gratin, $65.

Greek Sneek, MGM Grand; 702-891-3228 or mgmgrand.com: Whole salt-crusted Mediterranean sea bream with lemon potatoes and caper butter, $42. Feb. 14-17

Hamptons, Tivoli Village; 702-916-1482 or hamptonslv.com: Tuna carpaccio; shaved golden beet and strawberry salad; 34-day aged filet mignon; and dark chocolate souffle, $75, wine pairings $29, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.

Heritage Steak, The Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Butter-poached oysters with shaved caviar and Champagne cream, $24. Wood-fired beef filet and seared scallops for two, $120. Chocolate fondue for two, $24. Feb. 14-16.

Herringbone, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Oyster and caviar, $26. Seared foie gras with pistachio-crusted brioche, $24. Chateaubriand, $100. Yuzu-butter-poached Maine lobster, $70. Strawberry mascarpone cheesecake, $13. Chocolate, sea salt and caramel, $15.

Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337 or hofbrauhauslasvegas.com: Tomato cream soup with croutons and chives, $6. Three-layered tower for two of linguine tossed with white wine sauce and shrimp, grilled chicken breast with mushroom cream sauce and spaetzle, and potato pancakes with smoked salmon, $30. Nutella crepes with strawberry salad and vanilla ice cream, $10. Cupid’s Kiss Martini made with layered Tequila Rose, Baileys Irish Cream and grenadine topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with pink sugar, $12.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7000 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Valentine’s Day Shake made with vanilla ice cream, passionfruit custard, raspberries, white chocolate crunchies and Ciroc Berry Vodka, garnished with a passionfruit macaron, Sweetart lollipop and Souper Pucker Juju Lips, $15, Feb. 12–17.

Jean Georges Steakhouse, Aria; 702-590-8660 or aria.com: Warm oysters with basil cream and golden potato crumbs; wood-roasted prime rib for two with crunchy herbed potatoes; dark chocolate creme brulee tart; and Champagne sorbet with rose, $185 per couple.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 877-321-9966 or wynnlasvegas.com: Australian wagyu strip loin with baby artichokes and balsamic maitake mushrooms, $32. Feb. 14-17.

Lagasse’s Stadium, Palazzo; 702-607-2665 or venetian.com: Creamy spinach dip, spicy candied bacon, signature stadium salad, wedge salad or soup of the day; Emeril’s Angus prime rib sandwich, grilled Atlantic salmon, Emeril’s buttermilk fried chicken or shrimp and chicken jambalaya pasta; and Emeril’s banana cream pie, gluten-free double-chocolate brownie, New York-style cheesecake or New Orleans bread pudding, $75 for two.

Lemongrass, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Grilled chicken satay; spiced grilled lobster salad with Thai dressing; Panang duck with lychee, peanut and jasmine rice, deep-fried sea bass filet with steamed jasmine rice, or grilled ribeye steak with asparagus and coconut jasmine rice; and mango with sticky rice, $59.

Masso Osteria, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7097 or massoosteria.com: Hamachi crudo with Calabrian chilies and finger limes, or Caesar with Parmesan frico; creamy polenta with bacon and truffles, or meatballs with spaetzle and concentrated tomatoes; lobster tagliolini, or pasta al pomodoro with chef’s signature ragu; roasted branzino with lemon and kale, or New York strip steak tagliata pizzaiolo; and salted caramel budino with gianduja crumble, or mascarpone mousse with espresso and vanilla gelato, $75, Feb. 14-16. Regular menu also available.

MB Steak, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-483-4888 or mbsteaklv.com: One dozen chilled West Coast oysters with osetra caviar, pickled cucumber and grilled Meyer lemon, $48. Mint to Be cocktail with Flor de Cana rum, muddled strawberries, fresh mint and Giffard Fraise Des Bois, $15. Feb. 14-17. Regular menu also available.

Mercato Della Pescheria, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-837-0309 or venetian.com: Four-course prix fixe menu of dishes such as seafood crudo with house-made pasta, $120 per couple. Wine pairings $45 per couple.

Mi Casa Grill Cantina, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: House margarita or draft beer; house salad or guacamole molcajete; ribeye al carbon with garlic butter, baked potato con chorizo and grilled vegetables; and molten chocolate cake with seasonal berries, $35, 4 to 9 p.m.

Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro, Palazzo; 702-607-6333 or venetian.com: Pan-seared diver sea scallop with Israeli couscous and sauteed spinach and mushrooms; Bibb lettuce and crab salad with orange-tarragon vinaigrette; spaghetti with black truffles, white wine, garlic, shallots and Parmesan cheese; filet mignon, lobster and shrimp rosemary skewer with grilled porcini mushrooms and rapini; and heart macaron with strawberry mascarpone filling, $130. Wine pairings $60.

Nine Fine Irishmen, New York New York; 702-740-3311 or newyorknewyork.com: Spinach and bay scallop salad, or potato-leek soup; petite filet mignon, crab-stuffed shrimp, sweet potato puree and grilled asparagus; and double chocolate cake with strawberry prosecco coulis, $49.99.

Oakville Steakhouse, Tropicana; 702-739-2376 or troplv.com: Glass of Perrier-Jouet Brut 2002; seafood tower with king crab, shrimp, oysters and lobster tail; lovers surf and turf; and raspberry-marcona almond cake, $235 per couple. Also available a la carte.

Oscar’s Steakhouse, the Plaza, 702-386-7227 or oscarslv.com: Beet salad with burrata, radicchio and red wine vinaigrette, or tuna tartare with avocado, tangerine and mint; 6-ounce filet mignon and lobster tail with potato puree and haricots verts, or pan-seared scallops with cauliflower and black truffle risotto; and trio of chocolate mousse or chocolate marquee with chocolate-covered strawberries, $70, or $103 with optional wine pairing. Regular menu also available.

Osteria Costa, The Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Spinach and ricotta raviolo, $15. Seafood risotto for two, $60. Chocolate caramel tart, $15. Feb. 14-16.

Otoro, The Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Oyster shooter, $6. Tuna and salmon ceviche, $14. Teriyaki-glazed wagyu strip and grilled lobster tail for two, $75. Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream, $12. Feb. 14-16.

Phil’s Italian Steakhouse, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Vegetarian grilled vegetable ravioli with mascarpone, roasted bone marrow with ribeye mirepoix ragu, lobster bruschetta with avocado and sweet corn, or Oysters Rockefeller; 14-ounce bone-in New York strip steak with red pepper mash and asparagus, herb-crusted halibut with garlic shrimp and heart of beetroot risotto, chicken marsala with Parmesan mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, or vegetarian spinach and lentil bucatini with tomatoes; and passionfruit milk chocolate mousse tart, $55, 5 to 10 p.m.

Rivea, The Delano; 877-632-5400 or delanolasvegas.com: Marinated sea scallops with Meyer lemon and Kristal caviar; house-made linguine with winter black truffle; roasted Maine lobster with purple artichokes, or wagyu tenderloin with Riviera condiment; and heart to share, $120.

Ron’s Steakhouse, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur; 702-258-5201 or arizonacharliesdecatur.com: Shrimp cocktail; soup or salad; petit filet mignon and Maryland crab cakes with potatoes au gratin and asparagus; and white chocolate cheesecake with chocolate-covered strawberries, $39.99.

Sage, Aria; 702-590-9520 or aria.com: Lightly smoked Ora king salmon with haricots verts, kumquats and caviar; Alaskan crab veloute; seared foie gras with green apple; day boat Maine scallop with “chowder” sauce; lamb rack with herb crust and potato fondant; and dark chocolate panna cotta with roasted quince, $145.

Seafood Shack, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Oyster Bienville with hollandaise, fresh truffle, tobiko caviar and ponzu granite; lobster Cobb salad with candied pecans and strawberry confit; tomato bisque with truffle brie sandwich; lobster-stuffed branzino with potato pellet puree and baby carrots, or filet mignon with lobster and crab-stuffed shrimp; and passion fruit-milk chocolate mousse tart, $55, 5 to 10 p.m.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Four-course prix fixe menu including Mediterranean octopus, red onion, fried caper and roasted red pepper emulsion; truffle risotto with shaved Burgundy truffles and truffle sottocenere cheese; and beef tenderloin with roasted trumpet mushrooms and Amarone wine sauce, $145.

Spiedini, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-869-8500 or spiedini.com: Organic greens with Fuji apple and shaved fennel, roasted beet Napoleon with goat cheese and candied walnuts, tomatoes and burrata with arugula and Parmesan crisp, butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and chopped dates, or lobster bisque; pan-seared veal loin with pappardelle and vegetables, grilled swordfish with artichokes and roasted tomatoes, pan-seared sea scallops and shrimp with house-made straw and hay pasta and truffle-wild mushroom sauce, grilled petite filet mignon with asparagus and roma tomatoes, chicken with spinach-mushroom-fontina filling with roasted potatoes and vegetables; and white chocolate mousse with fresh raspberries, tiramisu, trio of tiramisu, chocolate cake and raspberry sorbet, or lemoncello mascarpone cake, $45, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Sundance Grill, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Soup or house salad; grilled fillet of beef with balsamic reduction, grilled asparagus and bleu-cheese-loaded potatoes with smoked bacon bits; and lemon curd with fresh raspberries and Chantilly cream, $30, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sushisamba, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-0700 or venetian.com: Scallop ceviche; Japanese A5 wagyu with polenta and pickled red onion; pulpo asado with roasted fingerling potatoes and Peruvian cherry peppers; roasted baby corn, beets and rainbow cauliflower; and chocolate sponge with caramelized chocolate mousse, chocolate tuile and sweet cream ice cream, $140 per couple. Regular menu also available. Cherry on Top cocktail made with Effen black cherry vodka, ginger liqueur, black cherry liqueur and rhubarb bitters, $15.

Tender, Luxor; 702-262-4778 or luxor.com: Shaved Anjou pear salad or wild mushroom soup with chive oil; center-cut filet mignon with lobster ravioli and black truffle reduction; and red velvet cupcake with rose-scented whipped cream cheese, $75.

Therapy, 518 Fremont St.; 702-912-1622 or therapy.com: Hot & Silky cocktail, with cognac, Grand Marnier, Kahlua, Benedictine and house-made chocolate, served in an Irish coffee glass, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder, $10 (also available cold).

Top of the World, Stratosphere; 702-380-7711 or topoftheworldlv.com: Glass of Ruffino prosecco; amuse bouche of bruschetta bite; pea cappuccino with Maine Lobster, pea tendrils and truffle Parmesan foam; local mixed greens with shaved root vegetables, tomatoes and cucumbers; diver scallops with bacon, baby kale, blistered tomatoes and saffron aioli, or king cut ribeye topped with lobster butter and served with truffle potato puree; and vanilla chocolate cheesecake with citrus raspberry coulis, $109.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Sweet pea garganelli pasta with smoked bacon lardons and Parmesan; coffee-crusted tomahawk steak with truffle creamed spinach and duck-fat-fried potatoes; and assorted chocolate truffles, long-stemmed strawberries, pate de fruit and French macarons, $95 for two with wine pairing, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas fine-dining restaurants, casino lounges and select casual restaurants; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Rosés Are Red Specialty Cocktail made with Grey Goose La Vanille vodka, Lillet rosé, Giffard Rhubarb Liqueur, Champagne, strawberry and lemon, $18.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541 or venetian.com: Skillet-seared jumbo sea scallop and lobster ravioli, $25. Charleston she-crab bisque, $18. Black grouper fillet with crispy prosciutto and Carolina sweet corn griddle cake, $44. Crab-stuffed, bacon-wrapped shrimp with smoked Hollandaise and asparagus, $68. Black truffle lobster mac and cheese, $48. 6-ounce Maine lobster tail, $36. Jumbo asparagus and gnocchi, $14. Red velvet coconut cake for two, $26. Chocolate fudge brownie banana split sundae, $12. Feb. 14-17.

Yukon Grille, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder; 702-951-5800 or arizonacharliesboulder.com: Shrimp cocktail; soup or salad; petit filet mignon and Maryland crab cakes with potatoes au gratin and asparagus; and white chocolate cheesecake with chocolate-covered strawberries, $39.99.

Zuma, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-7001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Truffle omakase menu of such dishes as sliced sea bass sashimi with yuzu, beef tataki, toro tartare and ribeye with a glass of Champagne, and caramel milk chocolate mousse with coffee-miso ice cream, $149.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo and The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.