Vegas restaurant named 1 of world’s top Italian spots for 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2024 - 8:08 am
 
From left to right: Gambero Rosso managing director Luigi Salerno, Ferraro's Ristorante owners ...
From left to right: Gambero Rosso managing director Luigi Salerno, Ferraro's Ristorante owners Rosalba Ferraro and Gino Ferraro, and Gambero Rosso senior editor Marco Sabellico at a Gambero Rosso event on Feb. 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. Gambero Rosso awarded Ferraro's three forks, its top rating for culinary programs, at the event. (Ferraro's Ristorante)

Ferraro’s Ristorante now has three forks — to go with its three bottles.

Gambero Rosso International, the platform that ranks among the world’s leading authorities on Italian food and wine, recently awarded Ferraro’s three forks (tre forchette), the top rating, for its culinary program. Three forks placed Ferraro’s on Gambero Rosso’s global list of best Italian restaurants outside Italy for 2023.

Only 33 restaurants, including eight in the U.S., earned three forks to make the list. In all, the U.S. and 15 other countries were represented.

Last year, Ferraro’s garnered three bottles (tre bottiglie), Gambero Rosso’s highest rating for wine programs.

Gino and Rosalba Ferraro, owners of the restaurant, received the award on Tuesday in Los Angeles from Luigi Salerno, managing director of Gambero Rosso.

Highlights from the review

In its review of the restaurant, Gambero Rosso praised the vitello tonnato: “delightfully cooked, and it is really a must-try, as suggested by the menu.” Nonna’s peperoni ripieni — bell peppers stuffed with ground veal, eggplant, breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano — “reminded us of the South of Italy.”

“As for the beverage, it is worth spending some time on the wine list: From wines by the glass to bottles and big formats, the labels are well selected and range from all over Italy. If you’re a wine lover, you are in for a treat.”

Gino Ferraro called the award “enormously gratifying” for his family and the restaurant team. “It is an honor to have this prestigious recognition for both our wine list and our food menu from Gambero Rosso International.”

Ferraro’s, 4480 Paradise Road, mingles Italian standards, modern takes on the classics and that superlative wine list. The restaurant has served Las Vegas for almost 40 years. That’s a lot of forks and bottles.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

