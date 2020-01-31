Vegas Uncork’d festival will not return in 2020

Over the past 13 years, the annual celebration of food and wine provided events where Las Vegas chefs broke bread with fans.

A fine bottle on display during a Vegas Uncork'd meal at the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bon Appetit editor Andy Baraghani reacts to another response from Gordon Ramsay during a Vegas Uncork'd meal at the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef Masaharu Morimoto is shown with a bottle of his sake during Picnic in the Park at the Park at 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd. during Vegas Uncork’d festivities on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keep the cork in the champagne bottle. The Vegas Uncork’d culinary festival will not return this year.

A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority confirms that after 13 years of celebrating the Las Vegas culinary scene, there will not be a 2020 incarnation of the festival.

“Vegas Uncork’d has been an integral part of the Las Vegas food story for the past 13 years, celebrating and growing the destination’s world-class culinary scene,” says Lori Nelson-Kraft of the LVCVA. “While Vegas Uncork’d will not be returning in 2020, we are excited to continue showcasing Las Vegas’ culinary offerings in the destination’s next culinary adventure.”

There’s no word, for now at least, on what that “next culinary adventure” might be.

Uncork’d launched on Mother’s Day Weekend of 2007, as a partnership between Bon Appetit magazine and the LVCVA. It remained centered around that May holiday for most of its 13 years, except for 2015 through 2017, when it was held in April.

During its early years, the event was celebrated for its intimate events, which allowed fans to interact with some of Las Vegas’ top chefs as they enjoyed their cuisine. As it grew in popularity over the years, however, the number and size of the events increased, as did their prices. Nonetheless, its centerpiece Grand Tasting, traditionally held on Friday evenings at Caesars Palace’s Garden of the Gods Pool complex, had remained one of the best opportunities to meet and mingle with multiple celebrity chefs in a single evening.

