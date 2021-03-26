Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community

Local chef Bobby Silva died Tuesday. (Eric Gladstone/Sparrow + Wolf)

Chef Bobby Silva, a longtime fixture of the local culinary community, who recently took the chef de cuisine position at Sparrow + Wolf, has died.

According to a statement from the restaurant, Silva passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.

Silva was a native of Southern California who relocated to Las Vegas after high school.

After discovering a love for sushi while working at Rick Moonen’s RM Seafood, he went on to work at SushiSamba at Palazzo, Sake Rok in The Park near T-Mobile Arena, David Chang’s Momofuku and Hatsumi in Ferguson’s Downtown. In 2013, he appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef Masters. Silva joined the Sparrow + Wolf team in January to focus on research and development.

Writing on Facebook Friday, Sparrow + Wolf owner Brain Howard said “Bobby came into our restaurant at one of the hardest times a restaurant could be operating. Constant pivots, evolving and re-inventing. He brought a beautiful mind and fresh of breath air to our team, his work ethic is like no other and he is a true technician in the kitchen.”

Several other chefs and members of the local culinary community have taken to social media to share memories of Silva, who is survived by two sons, Robert and Alex, and extended family in Southern California. A GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses and support Silva’s family is expected to be launched shortly. Plans for a tribute also are being discussed.

