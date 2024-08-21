105°F
Want a free chicken sandwich? Get one this weekend at Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant

Shaquille O'Neal smiles during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's fast-casual ...
Shaquille O'Neal smiles during the grand opening celebration of Big Chicken, Shaq's fast-casual chicken restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The site of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal’s new restaurant, Big Chicken, on Friday, Jan., 6, 20 ...
The site of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal’s new restaurant, Big Chicken, on Friday, Jan., 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
August 21, 2024 - 12:58 pm
August 21, 2024 - 12:58 pm
 

You can get a special buy one, get one free meal this weekend at Shaquille O’Neal’s (aka DJ Diesel) restaurant Big Chicken as part of a special event celebrating Black-owned businesses across the country.

On Saturday, locals can get a free The Ultimate chicken sandwich, which is topped with mac and cheese, fried onions and garlic barbecue aioli and a free Pepsi Zero Sugar at both of O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurants in Las Vegas, while supplies last, PepsiCo said in a news release.

Big Chicken’s first location at 4480 Paradise Road #1200 opened in October 2018 near what is now Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The second location, at 9595 Tropicana Ave., opened in January 2023.

The promotion is part of Pepsi’s fourth annual Dig In Day celebration aimed at encouraging diners to eat at Black-owned restaurants.

Big Chicken specializes in chicken sandwiches, including the Shaq Attack, which comes with jalapeno slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce and pepper jack cheese, and the Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot that includes Nashville hot chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles.

Guests can also enjoy the jalapeno slaw or mac and cheese on the side — or try the restaurant’s dirty fries, which come with cheese sauce, bacon, banana peppers and chipotle barbecue, according to the restaurant’s website.

For more information about Pepsi Dig In and Dig In Day, visit pepsidigin.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

