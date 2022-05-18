88°F
What are Las Vegas’ loudest (and quietest) restaurants?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2022 - 5:38 pm
 
People gather at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Ma ...
People gather at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. It's been named one of the loudest restaurants in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Teams at SoundPrint, a noise monitoring app, and Whisper, an AI-driven hearing aid, have collaborated to release the “Las Vegas Quiet List,” which showcases local restaurants most suitable for quiet conversation. Assembled from 800 crowd-sourced submissions, the list presents a decibel-ranked database that shows who puts the most “din” in dinner.

For diners looking to have a relaxed business lunch or a couple seeking a whispered romantic evening, the findings are loud and clear: only 33 percent of the Southern Nevada restaurants reported on are quiet enough for conversation at a normal volume. In addition, the data reveals that 25 percent of Las Vegas restaurants, during peak times, have decibel levels that can endanger hearing.

“Many people don’t have a concept of healthy noise levels,” Gregory Scott, SoundPrint’s founder, said in a release. He has personal hearing loss challenges.

So which Las Vegas eateries are among the loudest?

The list’s “very loud” category includes Nobu in Caesars Palace at (93 dB), (89dB) and Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar (89dB). Of course, these are all high-energy eateries filled with celebrating diners, so elevated noise levels should come as no surprise.

At the other end of the auditory spectrum, the “quiet” category includes One Steakhouse (68 dB), Joël Robuchon (63 dB) and Paymon’s (65 dB).

Collected data also shows 25 percent of Las Vegas restaurants, during peak times, have noise conditions that can endanger hearing health.

“This poses a problem when having a conversation and can be dangerous to one’s health. Excessive noise is a serious public health issue with 20% of the global population having some form of hearing loss,” Scott said.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

