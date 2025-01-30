Whataburger plans for No. 3 location in the Las Vegas Valley

The project follows word that a 3,300-square-foot Whataburger is planned for east Las Vegas.

A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which is planning a location at Water Street and Lake Mead Parkway, according to an application submitted to the Henderson Planning Commission. (Whataburger)

Whataburger, which marked its return to Las Vegas after decades away with a surprise debut last February on the Strip, is planning another expansion.

The Feb. 6 Staff Review agenda for the Henderson Planning Commission lists a conditional use permit and design review application for a Whataburger at the northwest corner of Water Street and Lake Mead Parkway. The application indicates a 3,300-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru and more than 20 parking spaces.

The project, the third Whataburger in the valley, follows word that a 3,300-square-foot restaurant is planned for North Nellis Boulevard, at Walnut Avenue, just south of East Bonanza Road. Whataburger will occupy the south half of the site in east Vegas, with the north half reserved for future development.

When Whataburger opened on the Strip in front of the Waldorf-Astoria last year, several locals remembered Whataburgers on Flamingo Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, East Charleston Boulevard and other locations variously open sometime in the 1970s through the 1990s.

Whataburger is known for, among other items, its Double Meat Whataburger, a Whatachick’n Sandwich and a Green Chile Double.

