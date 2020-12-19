What’s cooking: Despite pandemic, 4 restaurants open doors

Additional locations of The Great Greek, Jinya Ramen, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Yumlab open throughout Southern Nevada; drink for charity or get free wine at others.

Sales of the Holiday Mule at Majordomo Meat & Fish benefit HELP of Southern Nevada, through Saturday. (The Venetian)

Pieology offers holiday specials through app. (Pieology)

Another Great Greek opens

The Great Greek opened Friday at 3552 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. Various specials are planned during grand-opening weekend through Sunday, and a portion of weekend proceeds will be donated to the GoFundMe campaign for the Nipton Loop Cyclists. The restaurant is operated by company co-founders Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, who opened the first Henderson location in 2016. thegreatgreekgrill.com

Another Jinya to open

Jinya Ramen Bar is scheduled to open Monday at 10740 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson It’s owned and operated by Kris Parikh, known locally for Mint Indian Bistro and Divine Dosa & Biryani. It will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery and is the third Jinya in the valley, the first in Henderson. jinyaramenbar.com

Yumlab opens on East Flamingo

After a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yumlab has opened at 670 E. Flamingo Road, serving coffee, espresso and tea drinks, power shots, hot chocolate, golden milk, shakes and blends such as Health is Wealth (spinach, pineapple, cherry, apple, orange, lemon, ginger and water), granolas, bagels and pastries. It’s drive-thru only. yumlab.business.site

Drink for charity

Saturday is the last day you can drink well while doing good, at least at The Venetian. As part of the resort’s Season of Giving, a donation will be made to HELP of Southern Nevada for each of the designated cocktails sold at Buddy V’s Ristorante, Majordomo Meat & Fish, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, Mott 32 and Sixth + Mill Ristorante, Pizzeria and Bar.

Free wine at Cosmopolitan

Blue Ribbon, Momofuku and Scarpetta at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are offering a free bottle of wine with dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays, while supplies last.

Pieology offers app specials

Pieology, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, will introduce Six Days of Pie-Oliday, for customers using the Pie Life Rewards app, on Saturday. Specials range from two cookies for $4 on Saturday to BOGO on Thursday. And those who order for pickup can get 10 percent off using the 10OFF code at checkout. pieology.com

Another Dutch Bros. opens

Dutch Bros. Coffee will open its 431st shop Saturday at 4787 Fort Apache Road. Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. dutchbros.com

