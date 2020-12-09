What’s cooking: Hanukkah menus, holiday doughnuts, free latkes

Holiday doughnuts at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Restaurants mark Hanukkah

Several Southern Nevada restaurants are celebrating Hanukkah, which runs from sundown Thursday until Dec. 18, with special menus. Burnt Offerings at 3909 W. Sahara Ave. is celebrating “Chinakah” with dishes such as duck egg rolls, $18 for three; curry beef, $19; and cashew chicken, $18. Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez will serve chopped chicken livers, matzo ball soup or salad; brisket or roasted apricot chicken with latkes, kasha, bowties and broccoli; and sweet raisin kugel or ice cream, $25.95. And Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., will serve matzo ball soup, $10; latkes, $13; brisket ($31) or roasted chicken ($26) with sweet potato tzimmes and Brussels sprouts; and Hanukkah doughnuts, $9. Chicken ($180) or brisket ($195) packages that serve four also are available. Honey Salt also plans a bake sale from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Free latkes!

Miracle on Spring Mountain in the Sand Dollar Lounge at 3355 Spring Mountain Road will celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah with Vodka and Latkes from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday with free latkes, while supplies last.

Pinkbox holiday doughnuts

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering doughnuts inspired by Hanukkah and Christmas through Dec. 28. They include the Star of David, $3.25; Stuffed Grinch filled with chocolate whip, $3.25; Santa Belt DoughCro, $3.25; and Hot Cocoa, $3. Vegan varieties also available. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Lotus on Flamingo to reopen

Lotus of Siam’s location at 620 E. Flamingo Road will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Friday, which is that location’s third anniversary. Lotus is offering three new prix fixe menus at the Flamingo location and the original at 953 E. Sahara Ave. — one of the family’s favorites, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes and one offering a typical northern Thai meal. They and the complete menu are available for dine-in or takeout, which can be ordered through the restaurant’s app. 702-735-3033 or lotusofsiamlv.com

Oh La La offers discount

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., is offering 20 percent off online orders through Dec. 23 with the code HOLIDAY20. ohlalafrenchbistro.com

