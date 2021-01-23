What’s cooking: Peanut butter, munchies, benefits and a reopening
Sickies Garage to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day while Carson Kitchen and Esther’s Kichen plan benefits, and more restaurant news.
Peanut butter celebration at Sickies
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square will celebrate National Peanut Butter Day Sunday with $1 off its signature PB&J Wings (traditional or boneless), Jalapeno Peanut Butter Burger and PB&J Monte Cristo, dine-in or carryout. sickiesburgers.com/locations/las-vegas
Carson Kitchen to aid Golden Rainbow
Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday will host a Dining Out for Life event, donating a portion of the day’s sales to Golden Rainbow, for those affected by HIV/AIDS. carsonkitchen.com
Lunar New Year at Sahara
Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen at the Sahara will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a special menu from Thursday through Feb. 28. It includes such dishes as scallops with XO sauce, $26; honey walnut prawns, $22; Yangzhou Fried Rice, $14; and, for the Year of the Ox, oxtail soup, $16. saharalasvegas.com
New menus at Oddwood
Oddwood at Area15 has introduced new menus of munchies and specialty cocktails. The former includes bao buns with hoisin-glazed duck, loaded fries with short-rib ragu and mozzarella, tuna tacos and Todd’s Crispy Chicken Sliders. Cocktails include the Aki Rose, with Japanese whiskey, rose syrup, lime and bubbles, and Hemlock and Yew, which has rum, Campari, honey and green tea syrup, lime, mint and cardamom. They’re $13 each. oddwoodbar.com
Marche Bacchus extends happy hour
Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has extended its happy hour to 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Wines by the glass are half off, specialty cocktails are $9, and the menu lists a cheese plate, $12; truffled goat cheese Napoleon, $9; tuna pizza, $14; garden risotto, $14; and Parmesan truffle fries, $7. marchebacchus.com
Cocktail benefits charity
Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Drive, is featuring the Granada Collins, $12, through the end of the month, with a portion of sales going to The Cupcake Girls, which assists sex-trafficking victims and those in the sex industry. estherslv.com
Ferraro’s to reopen
Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will reopen for dinner at 5 p.m. Feb. 3. ferraroslasvegas.com
