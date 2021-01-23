What’s cooking: Peanut butter, munchies, benefits and a reopening

Sickies Garage to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day while Carson Kitchen and Esther’s Kichen plan benefits, and more restaurant news.

PB&J Monte Cristo at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews. (Sickies)

PB&J Wings and Jalapeno Peanut Butter Burger at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews. (Sickies)

Oxtail soup at Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen. (Sahara)

Scallops with XO sauce at Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen. (Sahara)

Peanut butter celebration at Sickies

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square will celebrate National Peanut Butter Day Sunday with $1 off its signature PB&J Wings (traditional or boneless), Jalapeno Peanut Butter Burger and PB&J Monte Cristo, dine-in or carryout. sickiesburgers.com/locations/las-vegas

Carson Kitchen to aid Golden Rainbow

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday will host a Dining Out for Life event, donating a portion of the day’s sales to Golden Rainbow, for those affected by HIV/AIDS. carsonkitchen.com

Lunar New Year at Sahara

Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen at the Sahara will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a special menu from Thursday through Feb. 28. It includes such dishes as scallops with XO sauce, $26; honey walnut prawns, $22; Yangzhou Fried Rice, $14; and, for the Year of the Ox, oxtail soup, $16. saharalasvegas.com

New menus at Oddwood

Oddwood at Area15 has introduced new menus of munchies and specialty cocktails. The former includes bao buns with hoisin-glazed duck, loaded fries with short-rib ragu and mozzarella, tuna tacos and Todd’s Crispy Chicken Sliders. Cocktails include the Aki Rose, with Japanese whiskey, rose syrup, lime and bubbles, and Hemlock and Yew, which has rum, Campari, honey and green tea syrup, lime, mint and cardamom. They’re $13 each. oddwoodbar.com

Marche Bacchus extends happy hour

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has extended its happy hour to 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Wines by the glass are half off, specialty cocktails are $9, and the menu lists a cheese plate, $12; truffled goat cheese Napoleon, $9; tuna pizza, $14; garden risotto, $14; and Parmesan truffle fries, $7. marchebacchus.com

Cocktail benefits charity

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Drive, is featuring the Granada Collins, $12, through the end of the month, with a portion of sales going to The Cupcake Girls, which assists sex-trafficking victims and those in the sex industry. estherslv.com

Ferraro’s to reopen

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will reopen for dinner at 5 p.m. Feb. 3. ferraroslasvegas.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.