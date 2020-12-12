What’s cooking: Restaurants announce openings, specials and more

Pozole at El Dorado Cantina. (El Dorado Cantina)

Las Posadas at El Dorado

El Dorado Cantina, which is at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Blvd. and in Tivoli Village, will celebrate Las Posadas, which commemorates Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem, with food and drink specials from Wednesday through Christmas Eve. Specials are pozole, $9; huarache made with blue corn from Oaxaca, $19; and churros with chocolate sauce, $7. Infused tequilas in various flavors are $5 each or $12 for a flight of three. eldoradocantina.com

Potbelly opens in Henderson

Potbelly Sandwich Shop opened its first Nevada location Friday at 3578 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. For the first week, it’s giving a free cookie to anyone who makes a purchase. Billed as the first shop in a 10-unit franchise agreement, Potbelly’s signature sandwich is A Wreck, with roast beef and turkey, ham, salami, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, toasted on a multigrain bun. potbelly.com

Underground brings the vegan burgers

Underground, a delivery-only restaurant offering vegan burgers, fries, tots and shakes, has opened. Its three burgers are the Classic Underground, with cheddar, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce and secret sauce; the Double Underground; and the BBQ Underground, with barbecue sauce and crispy onion rings. There’s also Fire Hot Chicken, based on a Gardein patty. Underground’s ghost-kitchen location is undercover, but the delivery area covers the Arts District and extends west. 702-861-3404, eatundergroundburger.com

Gilley’s has Bluegrass Saturdays

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island now has Bluegrass Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m., with ambient live bluegrass music starting at 5. Drink specials include select 16-ounce drafts for $8 and four-for-$30 and five-for-$30 beer buckets. Reservations are required. treasureisland.com

Puck’s Cookies opens

Puck’s Cookies & Treats has opened at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Its puck-shaped, house-baked cookies include peanut butter, chocolate chip, seasonal fruit or berry, chocolate with the flavor of the month, traditional sugar and seasonal flavors. Cookie-based desserts also are available. puckscookies.com

Farmer Boys serving winter soups

Farmer Boys, which has eight locations across Southern Nevada, has introduced Boston Clam Chowder and Scratch-Made Chili for the winter season. farmerboys.com

