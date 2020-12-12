What’s cooking: Restaurants announce openings, specials and more
A vegan burger ghost kitchen opens along with sandwich and cookie shops; El Dorado Cantina celebrates Las Posadas holiday; Gilley’s introduces Bluegrass Saturdays.
Las Posadas at El Dorado
El Dorado Cantina, which is at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Blvd. and in Tivoli Village, will celebrate Las Posadas, which commemorates Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem, with food and drink specials from Wednesday through Christmas Eve. Specials are pozole, $9; huarache made with blue corn from Oaxaca, $19; and churros with chocolate sauce, $7. Infused tequilas in various flavors are $5 each or $12 for a flight of three. eldoradocantina.com
Potbelly opens in Henderson
Potbelly Sandwich Shop opened its first Nevada location Friday at 3578 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. For the first week, it’s giving a free cookie to anyone who makes a purchase. Billed as the first shop in a 10-unit franchise agreement, Potbelly’s signature sandwich is A Wreck, with roast beef and turkey, ham, salami, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, toasted on a multigrain bun. potbelly.com
Underground brings the vegan burgers
Underground, a delivery-only restaurant offering vegan burgers, fries, tots and shakes, has opened. Its three burgers are the Classic Underground, with cheddar, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce and secret sauce; the Double Underground; and the BBQ Underground, with barbecue sauce and crispy onion rings. There’s also Fire Hot Chicken, based on a Gardein patty. Underground’s ghost-kitchen location is undercover, but the delivery area covers the Arts District and extends west. 702-861-3404, eatundergroundburger.com
Gilley’s has Bluegrass Saturdays
Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island now has Bluegrass Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m., with ambient live bluegrass music starting at 5. Drink specials include select 16-ounce drafts for $8 and four-for-$30 and five-for-$30 beer buckets. Reservations are required. treasureisland.com
Puck’s Cookies opens
Puck’s Cookies & Treats has opened at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Its puck-shaped, house-baked cookies include peanut butter, chocolate chip, seasonal fruit or berry, chocolate with the flavor of the month, traditional sugar and seasonal flavors. Cookie-based desserts also are available. puckscookies.com
Farmer Boys serving winter soups
Farmer Boys, which has eight locations across Southern Nevada, has introduced Boston Clam Chowder and Scratch-Made Chili for the winter season. farmerboys.com
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.