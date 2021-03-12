What’s cooking: Stoney’s, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Tacos el Gordo branch out

Lemon curd and blueberries at Stoney's Rockin' Country. (Stoney's)

Barbecued pulled-pork sandwich at Stoney's Rockin' Country. (Stoney's)

Shrimp Curry Nacho at Nacho Daddy. (Nacho Daddy)

Stoney’s jazzes it up

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is branching out into jazz with performances later this month, accompanied by brunch or dinner. The brunch at 2 p.m. March 28 has a menu of such dishes as a barbecued pulled-pork sandwich, roasted chicken breast with apricot reduction and the Back 40 Spinach Salad, while the menu for dinner at 5 p.m. March 29 includes the chicken, pecan-crusted salmon with lemon bechamel and lemon curd with fresh blueberries. Tickets are $20 for the concert and $32 extra for brunch or dinner. Visit bit.ly/JAZZ-Sunday or bit.ly/JAZZ-Monday or call 702-435-2855.

Escape to Cabo

Las Vegans weary of pandemic-related travel bans can escape to sunny shores — at least as far as their palates are concerned — with the Escape to Cabo dinner at 6 p.m. March 22 at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. Safety protocols will be maintained, with the dinner served individually instead of family style, groups limited to six and reservations required. The six-course dinner with an entree of chicken pibil enchiladas is $54, with optional wine and tequila pairings $25. honeysalt.com

Shrimp curry nachos featured

The March nacho of the month at the three locations of Nacho Daddy is shrimp curry, which is spinach-corn tortilla chips topped with marinated shrimp sauteed in a spicy coconut curry sauce with white queso, mango pico de gallo, queso fresco and chopped green onions. They’re available through March 31.

Fries for days

Los Angeles-based Mr. Fries Man has opened a location at 4040 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, offering such over-the-top creations as lemon garlic crab and shrimp fries and barbecue bacon ranch chicken fries, the chicken can be grilled or fried. mrfriesman.com

New at Distill, Remedy’s

All locations of Distill and Remedy’s except those at 5750 S. Decatur Blvd. and 4140 S. Durango Drive on Monday will introduce new happy hour and breakfast menus, with such dishes as pork belly bourbon biscuits and cinnamon churro French toast. distillbar.com, remedystavern.com

Here and there

Fans of Philly favorite Chickie’s & Pete’s, known for its crabfries — crinkle-cut fries with traditional crab seasoning — will be pleased to hear an outpost is scheduled to open this summer at the Sahara. chickiesandpetes.com

The expansion of Tacos El Gordo to a spot near Town Square appears to be on again following the pandemic slowdown. The company already has three locations in Southern Nevada, the first of which opened in 2010. tacoselgordobc.com

In another sign of the gradual recovery from the pandemic, Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has extended its hours to 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

