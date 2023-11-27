Where to dine in Las Vegas for Hanukkah

Latkes, smoked salmon, doughnuts and buffet additions are among the menu options for Hanukkah, which runs Dec. 7 through 15.

Donutique in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is offering this Menorah Sprinkle doughnut for Hanukkah 2023. (Donutique)

Wexler's Deli in Proper Eats food Hall in Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip is offering a latke and lox special for Hanukkah 2023. (Jeff Green)

Through November 2023, the Slater's 50/50 restaurants in Las Vegas are serving its popular Thanksgiving Burger.

Crab cake eggs Benedict from the brunch menu at Ocean Prime overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. (Ocean Prime)

For National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 7-16, 2023, in Las Vegas, One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels is presenting a 24-ounce USDA Prime Certified Black Angus bone-in ribeye. (One Steakhouse)

Here are dining suggestions for Hanukkah, which runs Dec. 7 through 15. This Jewish holiday commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E.:

■ Bottiglia Cuicina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch is presenting specials from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7, 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 through 14, and 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 15. These specials are challah with honey butter ($10), latkes with smoked salmon ($15), beef brisket with sides ($29), and chocolate babka bread pudding ($10).

■ Crush in the MGM Grand is offering braised beef short rib with roasted cauliflower and butternut squash for $36 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 through 15.

■ Donutique in The Venetian is selling Hanukkah doughnuts in its store from Dec. 7 through 15. The doughnuts are a Menorah Sprinkle (custard filling, chocolate glaze, seasonal sprinkles) for $7, a Hanukkah Sprinkle (chocolate dreidel, crisp rice sprinkle) for $9, and a Jelly-Filled (strawberry jam, powdered sugar) for $5. The shop opens at 8 a.m. daily.

■ Market Place Buffet in JW Marriott Resort is adding more than a dozen Hanukkah dishes to its dinner buffet selections from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 through 11 and Dec. 14 and 15 (buffet closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Among the additions are pickled herring, egg salad, noodle kugel, baked chicken with caramelized onions, beef stew and challah bread pudding.

■ Wexler’s Deli in Proper Eats food hall at Aria is serving The Hanukkah Baller — two latkes topped with lox, crème fraîche and onions — for $25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 through 15. Add caviar for $10.

◆ ◆ ◆

Slater’s 50/50 Bacon, Burgers & Beer, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. and 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., is featuring its Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Milkshake through November. The burger layers a spicy turkey patty, brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and garlic-sage aïoli on a honey wheat bun. The shake mingles vanilla ice cream, pumpkin purée, crumbled graham cracker, whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon and a slice of pumpkin pie on top.

The burger, sweet potato fries and pumpkin sauce is $17.99. The milkshake is $14.99.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ocean Prime, on the top floor of 63, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has launched weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The extensive menu, served in the dining room or on the spacious terrace overlooking the Strip, features dishes such as white truffle caviar deviled eggs, sushi long rolls, brioche French toast, crab cake eggs Benedict, lobster linguine, New York strip steak and eggs, and Piper-Heidsieck mimosa bottle service.

Menu: ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/las-vegas.

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s big beef — and bigger beef. For the National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 7 through 16, One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering a 24-ounce USDA Prime Certified Black Angus bone-in ribeye for $139. The restaurant is also offering its Tomahawk Feast featuring a dry-aged, 18-pound USDA Prime tomahawk steak, carved tableside for 10 to 12 people, with six sides. Cost: $1,400. Requires ordering 24 hours in advance. Call 702-522-8111.

◆ ◆ ◆

Vegas chef Alicia Shevetone of Dink Cuisine is hosting her Holiday Appy Hour, an appetizer and pairing, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road, Suite 123, Henderson. The menu, paired with three wines from the shop, runs to stone fruit and Boursin wrapped in prosciutto, chicken and Black Forest Ham cordon bleu, and chai bread pudding. Cost: $45. Tickets: eventbrite.com, then search Appy Hour.

◆ ◆ ◆

Crust & Roux, in Town Square, is offering apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, pecan and strawberry pies for the holidays. Cost: $32-$38. Place orders at 725-204-8522 by Dec. 21 for pickup no later than Dec. 24 at the shop. Crust & Roux is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

