Where to go for Easter brunch, spring brunch in Las Vegas

Morton Group Corporate Chef Billy DeMarco and General Manager Genevieve Hopkins at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, March 24, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Snickers Pancakes with Bananas Fosters small plate at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, March 24, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Filet Mignon Eggs Benedict small plate at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, March 24, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Batons of French toast are served at the passed small plates weekend brunch during spring 2023 at La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway in The Wynn Las Vegas. (Morton Group)

Yogurt parfait is served at the passed small plates weekend brunch during spring 2023 at La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway in The Wynn Las Vegas. (Morton Group)

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway offers serveral areas for dining and private parties, including its luxuriant main dining room. (Morton Group)

Blackberry French toast for spring 2023 brunch at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Locale Benedict for spring brunch 2023 from Locale Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas. (Locale Italian Kitchen)

Nopales cactus paddle tacos for spring brunch 2023 at La Mona Rosa in downtown Las Vegas. (La Mona Rosa)

Pink Brunch, on Saturdays at La Mona Rosa in downtown Las Vegas, features pink-themed cocktails and other pink beverages. (La Mona Rosa)

A bianca pizza with prosciutto di Parma and a pear and formaggio pizza are among the new spring 2023 brunch dishes at Kassi Beach House in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Virgin Hotels)

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas in Caesars Palace is selling Peep-a-Boos marshmallow chicks, six to a box, for Easter 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

STK in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering Dungeness crab deviled eggs for Easter Sunday brunch 2023. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Huevos rancheros for Easter Sunday brunch 2023 from Pantry in The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Mirage)

A fresas con crema cinnamon roll for Easter Sunday brunch 2023 at Chica in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

Pass the siu mai. Oops, makes that pass the Snickers pancakes.

At La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas, weekend brunch features small plates that are continuously passed as they emerge freshly made from the kitchen, much like dim sum.

These smaller portions offer creative takes on brunch standards. They range from those Snickers pancakes to yogurt parfaits, from filet mignon eggs Benedict to Canadian bacon egg sandwiches, from truffle mushroom grits to batons of French toast on nobbed skewers, like rock candy, about 20 small plates in all.

“You don’t have to think or move; you can just relax. You can try more items and not fill up as quickly,” said Billy DeMarco, corporate executive chef of the Morton Group, which owns La Cave.

“We’re trying to do things the Wynn doesn’t already have,” added Genevieve Hopkins, general manager of La Cave, of the dim sum-inspired service. “You don’t see every dish in the first 30 minutes, but you’re not meant to,” she continued, of each 90-minute seating and its continuous flow of food.

Cold small plates emerge first, followed by lighter warm foods, followed by more substantial items like pancakes, waffles and filet mignon eggs Benedict. This approach allows the team to track which plates are moving, which are less popular, and adjust what the kitchen cooks accordingly.

The hosts let servers know when parties are at the 60-minute mark so they can ask guests, “Is there anything you’ve missed? Is there anything you’d like to try?” Hopkins said.

The chef concluded: “We want you to see everything.”

La Cave, with its luxuriant main dining room overlooking the Wynn pool and gardens, serves weekend brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, those hours beginning this Saturday. Regular brunch is $54 adults, $34 children 12 and younger; holiday weekends are $65 adults, $44 children 12 and younger.

Besides our showcase restaurant, we’ve gathered a host of other dining options for spring brunch and Easter brunch. (The list is not comprehensive and does not include dinners.)

SPRING BRUNCH

The Forum Shops at Caesars: Sol Mexican Cocina serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with dishes like huevos rancheros ($22), crab and shrimp cakes Benedicto ($32), and wagyu steak and eggs ($38).

Green Valley Ranch Resort: Bottiglia Cucine & Enoteca serves dishes like build-your-own omelets (start at $19), blackberry French toast ($17), lobster Benedict ($36), and $25 bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes.

Locale Italian Kitchen features its brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays with dishes like a breakfast pizzetta ($14), Locale Benedict ($15), piatto contadino sunnyside eggs ($21), chicken and waffles ($21), Italian breakfast bowl ($16), and bottomless mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys or rosé for two hours ($25).

La Mona Rosa: The restaurant serves regular brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, with dishes like el nopal grilled cactus tacos ($14); pozole rojo with hominy and with salsa macha atop an heirloom corn tortilla ($14); and a Margarita Suave made with tequila, mezcal, fluffy orange juice and lime ($17). From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, the restaurant hosts its Pink Brunch, with a menu of pink-hued cocktails ($12-17), bottle specials, and a Rosa dulce dessert ($11) to accompany main courses like pinole pancakes ($13), papas con chorizo ($18) and enchiladas Suizas ($21).

Peyote features brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays with dishes like challah French toast ($18) and a mushroom croque madame ($18), and cocktails like a Dilly Wabbit (dill-infused mezcal, aquavit, carrot, lemon) for $13.

Sunset Station: From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Sunday of each month (including this Easter), Pasta Cucina serves a brunch menu with dishes that range from tomato toast ($12.99) and chopped salad ($11.99) to Margherita flatbread ($12.99) and dulce de leche waffle ($14.99) to egg white frittata ($17.99) and short rib Benedict ($19.99).

Toca Madera serves weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with dishes like chocolate açai bowl ($16), vanilla cast iron pancake ($18), breakfast enchiladas ($26) and an omelette Mexicana ($18), and cocktails like different margarita styles ($18) and an Agua Risita (La Luna mezcal, lambrusco, Cocchi Americano aperitif, pineapple amaro, grapefruit).

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Kassi Beach House is offering new brunch dishes for spring: beet salad with pistachio crumble and sheep’s milk feta ($16); charcuterie selection of meats, cheeses and grilled bread ($38); pear formaggio pizza with honey and chive ($25); bianca pizza with prosciutto di Parma ($24); and pasta carbonara with royal trumpet mushrooms ($26).

EASTER BRUNCH

Off the Strip

Aliante Casino: Farm is presenting a three-course prix fixe menu (house salad, prosciutto-wrapped pork loin, dessert) all day for $25.95.

Bonefish Grill is serving Grand Marnier French toast sticks ($14.90), and Caprese ($14.90), bacon and cheddar ($15.90), and crab and fontina ($17.90) frittatas, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is serving Black Forest asparagus soup with ham ($9), endive wrapped with Black Forest ham ($19), breaded chicken breast with asparagus ($28), crêpes filled with vanilla cream ($12) and a spring blossom cocktail ($15).

Honey Salt is offering hot cross buns ($9) and Duroc ham and grits ($21) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

J.W. Marriott/Rampart Casino: Market Place Buffet is featuring seafood bisque, heirloom tomato Benedict, carrot cake pancakes, roast duck, steak au poivre and other dishes, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., $54.99 adults, $44.99 children 12 and younger.

138 Degrees is sending out a three-course prix fixe menu, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with choice of three first courses (including rabbit raviolo), choice of three second courses (including lamb Wellington), and choice of three desserts (including Valrhona chocolate egg), for $69.

Red Rock Resort: Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos are opening at noon Sunday and April 16 in observance of Greek Easter, with dishes like katafi-wrapped prawns ($23) and whole fish (market price).

South Point: Baja Miguel’s will serve a three-course meal (includes glass of wine or cocktail for 21 and older) from 11 a.m. for $24.95. Coronado Café will offer a three-course meal (includes glass of wine or cocktail for 21 and older) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $17.95. Garden Buffet will offer an all-day buffet from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $25.95 card members, $28.95 nonmembers.

Suncoast: Du-Par’s is presenting a special leg of lamb with potato pavé, green beans, red wine reduction and mint jelly, all day for $42.

The Strip

Caesars Palace: Dominique Ansel Las Vegas is selling Peep-a-Boos, six to a box, from Thursday to April 15. The marshmallow chicks, nestled in real chocolate-lined egg shells (not edible!), feature gooey salted caramel centers, for $39.99.

The Cromwell: Giada is serving a three-course tasting menu with appetizer (yogurt parfait or arugula salad), choice of three main courses (avocado toast, fettuccine with seafood arrabbiata, heirloom tomato grilled cheese), and choice of dessert (Giada’s favorite cookies or chocolate tiramisù).

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: On Saturday and Sunday, STK is offering brunch dishes like Dungeness crab deviled eggs ($44), hot chicken and waffles ($34), truffle flat iron steak and eggs ($54), and bottomless beverage options. On Saturday and Sunday, Wicked Spoon is offering a brunch buffet with dishes like a waffle bar, rabbit gnocchi, orange roast duck and kalbi short ribs, for $59 adults, $24 children, plus bottomless beverages starting at $24.

Four Seasons: Veranda is offering more than a dozen stations and selections, including cold and hot breakfast dishes, antipasti and seafood stations, and vegan and children’s options, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $135 adults, $55 children younger than 12.

The Mirage: Pantry is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with breakfast dishes like huevos rancheros ($21) and smothered Cajun fried chicken and biscuits ($21), lunch dishes like a backyard burger ($21) or barbecued rib platter ($25), plus vodka-spiked sweet tea ($16) or a mimosa flight ($25).

Sahara Las Vegas: Balla Italian Soul is featuring its first-ever brunch, a two-course menu ($58) with choices like burrata with tomato conserva, pizza carbonara, prosciutto omelet, and uovo al forno with spicy lamb, plus endless mimosas ($35), and a $20 children’s menu (pancakes, spaghetti, omelet). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Toca Madera is serving Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with a menu of Oysters Rockefeller ($30), tuna tataki ($25), tinga empanada ($22), short rib Benedict ($24), and a La Manda cocktail (El Tesoro blanco tequila, Ramazzatti Rosato, Giffard Pampelmousse pink grapefruit liqueur, papaya, rye) for $18.

The Venetian: Buddy V’s Ristorante is presenting a brunch buffet with antipasti, seafood, egg dishes, carved meats, desserts and more, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for $55 adults, $25 children younger than 10. From 8:30 am to 4 p.m., Chica is serving special dishes like fresas con crema cinnamon roll ($16), red chile-crusted whole leg of lamb for four ($160), and duck leg carnitas ($45). Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano is serving à la carte dishes like poached farm egg ($21), Ligurian focaccina ($31), North Sea salmon ($43), lamb loin chop ($65), and a secreto cut of Ibérico pork ($33).

