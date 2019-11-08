Where to have Thanksgiving dinner on, near Las Vegas Strip

Restaurants in the Las Vegas tourism corridor are thoroughly prepared to feed tourists (or locals) on Thanksgiving, with the turkey and all the rest taking starring roles.

Few of us these days go over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving. For those who are away from home on the holiday, there’s even less of a likelihood.

Fortunately, restaurants in the Las Vegas tourism corridor are thoroughly prepared, with the turkey and all the rest taking starring roles on the big day. Most buffets put on pretty impressive spreads, and here are dozens of other choices. Unless otherwise noted, these special dishes and menus are available only on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.

Allegro, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Apple-brined roast turkey with apple-fennel stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, ciabatta-sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce, $45. Squash risotto with roasted mushrooms, black truffles, Parmesan, mascarpone and toasted pumpkin seeds, $35. Roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and caramelized onion, $12. Baked macaroni and cheese, $12. Pumpkin pie with spiced cream and chocolate tuile, $12. Pecan pie with cinnamon whipped cream, $12. 5 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7401 or mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com: Chestnut veloute with Fuji apple and butternut squash, heirloom baby beet salad with candied walnut and goat cheese, ahi tuna tartare with black garlic ponzu and wasabi aioli, mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette or porcini and ricotta ravioli with mushroom cream and Parmigiano Reggiano, $22. Roasted turkey with sourdough stuffing, cranberry chutney, haricot verts, sweet potato puree, fire-roasted Brussels sprouts and gravy, or Ora king salmon with fennel, capers and olives, or mushroom risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano, or diver sea scallops with rainbow cauliflower and coco-curry sauce, or 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon with piquillo puree and red wine sauce ($10 supplement), $45. Mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Brussel sprouts with brown butte and sage or Cajun fries with spicy mayo, $12. Coffee creme brulee with dark chocolate espresso beans, Peanut Butter Heaven with dark chocolate sorbet, pumpkin ppie with vanilla ice cream and Chantilly whipped cream, or apple cheesecake with Granny Smith sorbet, $12. Or $70 for three courses.

Bahama Breeze, 375 Hughes Center Drive; 702-731-3252, bahamabreeze.com: Sliced turkey with callaloo, green beans, cornbread stuffing and cranberry-pineapple chutney, starting at $19.99. Pumpkin praline pie, $6.29.

Bazaar Meat, Sahara; 702-761-7610 or saharalasvegas.com: Small bites including Ferran Andria Olives, turkey-bechamel fritters, endive Caesar salad, shrimp and crab cocktail with pineapple cocktail sauce and avocado, green bean casserole with wild mushrooms and crispy shallots, Delmonico Potatoes, spiced cranberries with confit mandarins, and sausage and cornbread stuffing with confit piquillo peppers; turkey sous vide breast and confit leg with gravy, or Josper-roasted turbot; and pecan pie, pumpkin tart or roasted apple puff pastry, $95, 4 to 9 p.m.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: Smoked Cajun turkey breast with sweet potato mash, collard greens, spiced cranberry cornbread stuffing and red eye gravy, $24.95, beginning at 9 a.m.

Bella Bistro, Sahara; 702-761-7000 or saharalasvegas.com: Autumn Cobb Salad, $14. Turkey breast with focaccia stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sage gravy, potatoes and cranberry, $48. Pumpkin pie tartlet with fresh cranberries, spiced cream, candied cranberries and pepita brittle, $15. 4 to 9 p.m.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, The Venetian; 702-414-2337 or venetian.com: Thanksgiving Burger, turkey burger with brie, bacon, corn and sage potato-roll stuffing and cranberry-orange aioli, $18. Pumpkin Pie Shake, pumpkin-spice shake with vanilla-frosted rim with mini marshmallows topped with a slice of pumpkin pie, turkey marzipan lollipop, whipped cream and a cherry, $17. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Blvd. & Main, the Strat; 702-380-7777 or stratrising.com: Salad, roasted turkey and pumpkin and apple galette, $29.

Buddy V’s Ristorante, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-2355 or buddyvlasvegas.com: Roasted butternut squash soup with apple-squash compote and spiced pepitas, $12. Roasted turkey breast with turkey sausage, pancetta-herb stuffing, sweet yams, cranberry relish and gravy, $30. Spiced pumpkin roll with cream cheese frosting, caramel and candied walnuts, $12. Or $48 for all three courses, $15.95 for children 10 and under. Optional wine pairing $30. Bottle of Prosecco $20.

The Capital Grille, Fashion Show Mall; 702-932-6631 or thecapitalgrille.com: Turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, $45, $15 for children. Pumpkin cheesecake, $12. Regular menu also available.

The Coffee Shop, Treasure Island; 800-944-7444 or treasureisland.com: Roasted butternut squash soup or arugula and cranberry salad; roasted white and dark turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, sage stuffing, bourbon candied yams, roasted maple Brussels sprouts and cranberry relish; and pumpkin or coconut-rum-custard pie, $36, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Also available a la carte.

Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Chiogga squash soup with Nantucket Bay scallops; salad with Fuji apples and candied walnuts; chestnut agnolotti with black truffles and Seckl pears; roasted turkey with ciabatta-fennel-sausage stuffing and Tuscan kale; and duo of pumpkin cheesecake and chocolate pecan tart, $110, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Crush, MGM Grand; 702-891-3222 or crushmgm.com: Sliced turkey breast with sausage-bacon-root vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry jelly, $32. Roasted chestnuts and Brussels sprouts, maple-glazed yams, sweet potato gnocchi with sage brown butter, or blistered green beans with beech mushrooms, $10 each. Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, $10. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road; 702-796-0063 or delfriscos.com: Butternut squash soup, or Harvest Salad with goat cheese and warm bacon vinaigrette; roasted turkey breast with apple-sausage stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, Chateau potatoes, thin green beans, gravy, cranberry relish; and pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie a la mode, $49, noon to 8 p.m.

Eataly, Park MGM; 702-730-7617, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com: La Pizza e La Pasta, housemade pasta with pheasant ragu, and Pecorino Romano, $32. La Rosticceria, turkey breast sandwich with rosemary gravy and cranberry mostarda, $16. La Macelleria, roasted pork loin, fennel stuffing, broccoli rabe, roasted fingerling potato, red wine-braised onions, $25. Manzo, roasted turkey porchetta with truffle stuffing and cranberry agrodolce, $45; plus assorted dishes with optional truffle supplements.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Paris Las Vegas; 702-948-6937 or eiffeltowerrestaurant.com: Cream of butternut squash soup, turkey with chestnut dressing and pecan pie, $79.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand; 702-891-7374 or emerilsrestaurants.com: Butternut squash tortellini and king crab, roasted turkey breast with andouille cornbread and dark meat dressing, country-style potato creamers, truffle-mushroom gravy and pumpkin crunch cheesecake, $64. Also available a la carte. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; (702) 364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com: Burrata with figs and bresaola, Ferraro’s Salad or parsnip-potato soup; chestnut gnocchi with butternut squash and seasonal mushrooms; roasted turkey with orange-cranberry chutney, sausage stuffing, truffle mashed potatoes, purple broccolini and hazelnuts; and dessert sampler or fig and marsala ice cream, $49.95, $16.95 for children under 12.

Frites, Excalibur; friteslasvegas.com: The Gobbler, with roasted turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce and cornbread stuffing, $9, Nov. 27-Dec. 1.

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Lobster pumpkin bisque with pumpkin seeds and micro chives or baby endive salad with candied-pecan-cured ham; roasted CT Bourbon-glazed turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, andouille sausage brioche stuffing, sauteed baby vegetables and gravy; and pumpkin pecan pie, $30, 11 a.m. to midnight.

Greene St. Kitchen, Palms; 702-942-7777 or palms.com: Roasted cauliflower soup with crisp bacon and apple salad or beet salad with pecan-crusted goat cheese and maple dressing; sous vide turkey breast with confit leg and brioche-sage stuffing, shaved Brussels sprouts with bacon and cipollini onion, mashed potatoes, cranberry-kumquat sauce and gravy, or vegetarian risotto with squash, fried sage and salsify chips; and apple pie with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel or sweet potato pie with spiced cream, $59, 2 to 9 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go, The Linq and the Plaza; hashhouseagogo.com: Roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie, $16.99. Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie, $16.99. Smothered Thanksgiving Stuffed Turkey Burger, two half-pound turkey burgers with cranberry sauce and stuffing, topped with HH seasoning and smothered in gravy, with mashed potatoes or french fries, $16.99. Breakfast and brunch will be served. Thanksgiving specials will start at 10 a.m. Regular dinner menu will be available after 5 p.m.

Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337 or hofbrauhauslasvegas.com: Butternut squash soup with croutons and chives, $6. Gebackener Tortenbrie, fried breaded brie with winter salad bouquet, $15. Roast turkey with thyme gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn medley and glazed yams, $21. Apple bread pudding with maple syrup-bourbon ice cream, $10. Gluhwein, $6.

Hooters Restaurant & Saloon, Oyo; 866-584-6687 or oyolasvegas.com: Petite Caesar salad, ancho-chile-roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, giblet gravy, cranberry salsa, cornbread-chorizo stuffing, Grand Marnier-glazed sweet potatoes, sauteed green beans and white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake mousse, $19.99, 11 a.m. to midnight.

House of Blues, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7627 or houseofblues.com: Citrus-herb roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes, tasso cornbread stuffing, braised collard greens, honey-glazed carrots, gravy and cranberry sauce, $20. A la carte options available.

Jardin, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Roasted butternut squash soup with toasted pumpkin seeds and spiced creme fraiche; roasted beet salad with watercress and Spanish goat cheese; turkey platter with confit turkey thigh and stuffing, buttered green beans, chive whipped potatoes, orange-cranberry glaze and gravy; and pumpkin pie with vanilla bean whipped cream, $61, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Regular menu also available.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-792-9222 or joes.net: Sliced turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and pan gravy, classic stuffing, cheesy mashed potatoes, citrus-cranberry relish, green beans amandine, butternut squash with toasted marshmallow and pumpkin chiffon pie, $54.95, $27.95 for children ages 5-12 and free for kids under 5, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available. Reservations required.

Lakeside, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Chestnut soup with root vegetables and truffles, $18. Roasted turkey with braised thigh, sourdough-sweet sausage stuffing, white yam puree, haricots verts, cranberry and herb turkey sauce, $46. Caramel Dutch apple pie with brown butter ice cream and vanilla creme fraiche, $15. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Lucky Penny, Palms; 702-942-7777 or palms.com: Roasted butternut squash bisque, $10. Spinach salad with roasted beets, candied pecans, grilled pears, feta cheese and honey-Dijon vinaigrette, $10. Citrus-and-herb-brined turkey with sage gravy, wild mushroom stuffing, corn souffle, green bean casserole and cranberry relish, $16. Grain mustard-and-herb-rubbed prime rib with twice-baked potato and grilled asparagus, $24. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mabel’s BBQ, Palms; 702-944-5931 or mabelsbbqlv.com: Kale and apple salad, smoked turkey, herb gravy, brioche-pecan dressing, roasted green beans, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, $35. Also available a la carte.

Mastro’s Ocean Club, The Shops at Crystals; 702-798-7115 or mastrosrestaurants.com: Chateaubriand, sliced and served tableside with Bearnaise and peppercorn sauces, $115, through the holidays. Pumpkin Spice Warm Butter Cake, $18. 1 to 9 p.m.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, The Venetian; 702-414-1222 or venetian.com: Roasted turkey breast, pumpkin tortelloni, braised greens, mushroom stuffing and herb gravy, $36.

McCall’s Heartland Grill, the Strat; 702-383-4860 or stratrising.com: Mixed green salad, herb-roasted turkey and white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake, $45.

Mon Ami Gabi, Paris Las Vegas; 702-944-4224 or monamigabi.com: Smoked salmon with warm potato rosti and black peppercorn creme fraiche, or endive and pear salad with blue cheese and candied pecans; Fairytale Pumpkin Soup with amaretto cream puff; herb-roasted turkey with caramelized yams, garlic-sage cornbread stuffing, haricots verts, potato puree, bourbon gravy and vanilla-cranberry relish; and pumpkin bread pudding with maple creme anglaise and pecan brown butter ice cream, or pecan-chocolate tart with caramel sauce and vanilla whipped cream, $49.95, or $31.95 for the turkey plate (kids’ plate $14.95), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular menu available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro, Palazzo; 702-607-6333 or venetian.com: Roasted butternut squash, apple and arugula salad; roasted turkey and spiced pumpkin pie with hot mulled cider, $72, $29 for children 12 and under. Also available a la carte. 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road; 702-893-0703 or mortons.com: Filet and lobster special, $59. Regular menu also available.

Mott 32, Palazzo; 702-607-3232 or mott32.com: Crystal king crab; prawn and edamame dumpling; scallop pumpkin soup, black pepper M6 wagyu sirloin with Shanghainese pork belly and baby bok choy; grilled black cod and yuzu miso; and Chinese five-spice pecan tart, $108, wine pairings $58, 5 to 11 p.m.M

Mr. Lucky’s Cafe, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-693-5592 or hardrockhotel.com: Warm roasted red pepper bisque with crawfish tail and Parmesan cream, $7. Roasted turkey breast with caramelized maple sweet potatoes, garlic roasted forest mushrooms, orange-scented whole-berry cranberry sauce, stuffing and herbed gravy, $19. Pumpkin swirl cupcake with cinnamon walnuts and caramel drizzle, $9. Warm apple pie with streusel topping, vanilla ice cream and caramel, $9. Apple cider sangria, $9 for a glass, $35 for a pitcher, 11 a.m. to midnight.

Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen, Sahara; 702-761-7613 or saharalasvegas.com: Roasted butternut squash soup with creme fraiche or endive and pear salad with pomegranate and brie cheese; roasted turkey breast with sausage-mushroom stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, candied yams, cranberry-orange relish and gravy; and pumpkin pie or apple tart with vanilla bean ice cream, $26.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road; 702-582-5852 or partage.vegas: Butternut veloute with sauteed mushrooms and shaved truffles; rolled turkey stuffed with ground veal, nuts and dried cranberries; mashed sweet potatoes and gravy; and pumpkin foam, gingerbread ice cream, crispy cookies and candied pumpkin, $75, 5 to 10 p.m.

Phil’s Italian Steak House, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Cranberry chutney and brie bruschetta; fig and goat cheese ravioli with orange-sage butter or lobster bisque with puff pastry; turkey breast stuffed with spinach and ricotta, with gravy, cornbread-porcini stuffing and baked mac and cheese with butternut squash puree; or thin-cut prime rib with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy; or roasted vegetable risotto; and pumpkin creme brulee with gingersnap, $50, 5 to 10 p.m.

Rainforest Cafe, 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 702-891-8580 or rainforestcafe.com: Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, mashed redskin potatoes, gravy, sauteed green beans with red onion and mushrooms, cranberries, cinnamon-honey roasted sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie, $23.99, $9.99 for kids.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place: 702-632-7771 or rira.com: 14-ounce prime rib with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes, charred cherry tomatoes and Guinness jus, $30. Herb-roasted turkey with gravy, sage stuffing, smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a roll, $26. Maple-glazed pork loin with apple bread pudding and sauteed asparagus, $22. Gingerbread brownie with pumpkin ice cream and vanilla bean sauce, $11. Beginning at 11 a.m.

Scotch 80 Prime, Palms; 702-942-7777 or palms.com: Mesquite-roasted butternut squash soup or endive and Uplandcress salad, turkey with garlic-sausage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and toasted hazelnuts, Scotch cranberry sauce, giblet gravy and apple tarte tatin with vanilla bean ice cream, $75, 4 to 9 p.m.

Seafood Shack, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Lobster bisque with tempura pumpkin and tarragon or grilled vegetable salad; Chambord-glazed turkey with andouille cornbread dressing, candied yams, green beans amandine, cranberry sauce and gravy; and pumpkin pecan pie, $45, 5 to 10 p.m.

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez; 702-385-5200 or elcortezhotelcasino.com: Tossed green salad or roasted butternut squash soup; roasted turkey with giblet gravy, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans amandine, or Smithfield ham with brandy-pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes and green beans amandine; and pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, $24.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sinatra, Encore; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Cinderella pumpkin cappuccino with amaretto dust, $18. Butter-poached turkey breast with chestnut stuffing, glazed Brussels sprouts petals, butternut squash puree and cranberry sauce, $39. Pannetone bread pudding with zabaglione ice cream, $12. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road; 702-790-2147 or sparrowandwolflv.com: Red-wine-poached apple and beet salad with grilled treviso cheese and toasted walnut vinaigrette; deviled duck eggs with smoked salmon; chestnut agnolotti with roasted pear; wood-roasted duck breast and leg confit; almond-wood-kissed acorn squash with Korean spiced marinade; mashed potatoes with smoked dashi gravy, bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts; and pumpkin pie bread pudding with caramel corn ice cream, $65, 4 to 11 p.m.

STK, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7990 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Roasted turkey breast, confit thighs, cranberries, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and foie gras-apple stuffing, $65, $32 for children 12 and under. Pumpkin pie with spiced Chantilly, candied pepitas and salted caramel, $15. Noon to 9 p.m.

Strat Cafe, the Strat; 702-380-7777 or stratrising.com: Butternut squash soup or apple spinach salad; oven-roasted turkey; and house-made pumpkin pie, $24.

SW Steakhouse, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Butternut squash soup with pumpkin seeds and sage cream, $18. Roasted turkey with braised thigh, sourdough-sweet sausage stuffing, white yam puree, haricot verts, cranberry and herb turkey sauce, $46. Pumpkin cheesecake with candied walnuts and bourbon-caramel ganache, $15. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Tender Steakhouse, Luxor, 702-262-4778 or luxor.mgmresorts.com: Buratta apple salad with Late Harvest Vinaigrette and candied walnuts, $12. Roasted butternut squash soup with spiced pepitas and wild mushrooms, $12. Maple-buttered turkey breast with confit thigh, sage stuffing, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts, $36. Pumpkin honey cheesecake, $10.

Top of the World, the Strat; 702-380-7711 or stratrising.com: Heirloom squash soup, roasted pear salad, turkey and pumpkin tiramisu, $106.

VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave.; 702-366-8515 or vegenationlv.com: Roasted pear and baby kale salad with toasted pumpkin seeds and spicy maple dressing; pumpkin-ricotta stuffed shells with wild mushroom sauce; maple baked yams, Southern braised collard greens, stuffing and rosemary gravy; and pumpkin-pecan cheesecake or molten chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream, $50.

Via Brasil, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-804-1400 or viabrasilsteakhouse.com: Whole roasted turkeys carved tableside all day with traditional Thanksgiving sides as part of the rodizio meal. Lunch with Rodizio Sterling Menu of 21 meats, side dishes and salad bar, $50.99. Dinner begins at 3 p.m. with full rodizio menu, $54.99, $25.99 for children 7-12, $9.99 for children ages 5 and 6.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541, venetian.com: Pear, pomegranate and aarugula salad, $16. Charleston She Crab Soup with pimento cheese straws, $16. Herb-roasted turkey with Mama’s Mash, green bean casserole, cranberry compote and giblet gravy, $36. Lobster mac and cheese, market price. Melted leek poato gratin, $24. Crispy Brussels sprouts, $10. Mama’s Biscuit Stuffing, $10. Green bean casserole, $10. Pecan pie with bourbon ice cream, $10. Spiced pumpkin pie with toasted meringue and peanut brittie, $10. Seasonal cobbler with vanilla ice cream, Florentine cookie bowl and cinnamon twist, $25.

Water Grill, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-832-4777 or watergrill.com: Butternut squash soup with candied pepitas and asiago croutons, or mixed greens with golden balsamic vinaigrette; roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy; and pumpkin or pecan pie, $64, or $25 for kids 12 and under, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular menu also available.

