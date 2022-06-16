Where to take Dad for Father’s Day — steaks, cocktails and beyond

Is your pops the tops? Is your dad totally rad? Of course he is! We’ve lined up a list of ideas to treat your No. 1 daddy-o this Father’s Day.

Is your pops the tops? Is your dad totally rad? Of course he is! We’ve lined up a list of ideas to treat your No. 1 daddy-o this Father’s Day. Sure, there are plenty of sizzling steaks and cocktails to be had here, but there’s more than a few surprises, too.

The Strip

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House in the MGM Grand will serve brown sugar- and cayenne-glazed bacon with Brussels sprouts and cauliflower chow chow; grilled Colorado lamb chops with roasted garlic potato creamers, smoked bordelaise sauce and mint gremolata; and sticky toffee pudding soaked in Meyers Rum, rum molasses sauce, coffee espresso ice cream and candied dates.

Delmonico Steakhouse in The Venetian will have fried boudin-stuffed duck wings with a creole tomato glaze; angel hair pasta with smoked mushrooms, housemade tasso ham tossed in a creole cream sauce; duck pastrami salad with peaches, grilled radicchio, and bibb lettuce tossed in a chardonnay vinaigrette; and smoked and grilled tomahawk served with onion rings and bordelaise sauce.

Yardbird in The Venetian will have a 42-ounce tomahawk ribeye with roasted heirloom potatoes and shitake gravy; fish and chips with truffle parmesan fries; and spiced double-cut lamb chops.

Chica in The Venetian is offering a three-course dinner that starts with smoked octopus carpaccio, followed by a 10-ounce rib-cap topped with crab meat and Huancaina sauce and then tres leches dessert or The Corn, strawberry flan cheesecake with graham cracker, chili crumble and raspberry Tajin.

If Dad would prefer to go golfing and grill at home on Sunday, STK Steakhouse in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has him covered. It will present a monthlong culinary journey with meaty dishes like American Masami Ranch roasted bone marrow with bourbon bacon marmalade and umami parmesan garlic bread; Japanese A5 Kumaou Wagyu filet; and Australian hanger steak with wagyu caramelized onions.

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is featuring both a Father’s Day brunch and a special dinner menu for all lucky dads. Highlights from evening selections include steamship carved beef, roasted pork loin, “Filipino” chicken, split crab legs, Jonah crab claws and oysters on the half shell.

The Strat will celebrate Father’s Day with a featured pitmaster hootenanny at McCall’s Heartland Grill. Dishes will include barbecue half-slab ribs; smoked brisket; grilled skirt steak with chimichurri; sautéed mushrooms and onions; crosscut fries, baked beans and slaw with the choice of a 12-ounce beer.

Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas is offering à la carte specials like crispy pork belly with stone fruits and mint-shallot vinaigrette; porterhouse with bourbon-peppercorn sauce, crispy potato and truffle cream; and chocolate soufflé with whiskey coffee ice cream. There will also be a roving martini cart.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue at the Linq Promenade will offer a savory surf and turf special: a 28-ounce, bone-in tomahawk steak with grilled shrimp and the choice of two sides. Dad can sip on a cool, complimentary Virgil’s Ale with a purchase of an entrée.

At RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars, Father’s Day selections include Dungeness crab scampi; and Maine lobster Caprese; black truffle chicken Vesuvio with charred lemon and crispy potato; and steaks and chops such as the prime dry-aged Bistecca Fiorentina.

True Food Kitchen in the Forum Shops will help keep Dad in top-notch condition with grilled Korean steak served over forbidden rice with mushrooms, bok choy, gochujang glaze, herbs, and miso-sesame vinaigrette. And the eatery has a Berries and Bourbon cocktail (Old Grand-Dad Bourbon with muddled blackberries and a Luxardo cherry).

Carmine’s in the Forum Shops fills platters with homestyle Italian recipes via New York City. Gather around for beef tenderloin with jumbo asparagus, roasted mushrooms, potatoes, herb-stuffed tomatoes and crispy onions with a roasted cippolini onion red wine demi sauce; and Pasta Boscaiola with spicy soppressata, crumbled sweet Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, julienned onions, roasted garlic and toasted chili flakes in pomodoro tomato cream sauce.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in the Forum Shops will have plenty of stone crab claws; lobster mac and cheese; oysters and filet mignon and bone-in Alaskan halibut. Save room for blueberry pie.

Off the Strip

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will transport Dto the Alps with Bavarian goulash soup garnished with croutons and chives and the Smokehouse Platter with Krainer sausage, Debreziner sausage and smoked pork loin served with imported sauerkraut, homemade mashed potatoes and horseradish mustard.

Available through June 23, Lawry’s The Prime Rib is offering a 22-ounce, 45-day dry-aged ribeye served with red wine butter, a twice-baked potato with aged cheddar, and garlic confit in honor of Father’s Day.

Tacos & Tequila at Palace Station will celebrate with the “Big Papi Pitcher” filled with margarita or sangria. Brunch options include chilaquiles made with crispy tortillas, chicken, red or green sauce, panela cheese, crema fresca, onion, pico de gallo and lettuce; and a tocino burrito made with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, melted Oaxaca and gouda cheeses.

One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will feature a double porterhouse in a range of crusts and sauces — buttermilk blue, garlic parmesan, bordelaise or béarnaise.

Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels will have dad favorites like avocado toast (with radishes, fennel, basil and pistachio crunch) and grilled flatiron steak with two eggs cooked any style (with arugula salad and grilled sourdough). A complimentary beverage is included.

Todd English’s Olives in Virgin Hotels will offer a special menu with selections including jumbo shrimp scampi, Todd’s meatballs with Sunday gravy and 36-day dry-aged New York strip.

The Beast by Todd English in Area15 will fire up a backyard feast of loaded surf-and-turf kabobs with lobster, ribeye and smoked sausage; corn, mushroom and peppers on the side; grilled watermelon slices; and a complimentary Founders Scotch-infused IPA.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine will celebrate fathers with a complimentary call drink to all dads with the purchase of any entrée on June 17 and 18. Dishes include a grilled 16-ounce veal chop, chicken parmigiana and osso buco, a signature dish that has been on the eatery’s menu since 1982.

Alder & Birch at The Orleans will have a special menu with the choice of tomato bisque soup or a mango citrus salad; for the entrée, it’s a center-cut petite filet with tempura-battered prawns served over mushroom risotto and a vegetable bundle on the side. Apple strudel with bourbon whiskey sauce rounds out the meal.

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans will serve sloppy Joes with sautéed ground beef and onions mixed with the restaurant’s signature Bailiwick sauce and topped with melted American cheese. Orders include tater tots and includes a complimentary 16-ounce Coors Light draft beer.

The Orleans’ Copper Whisk Café will serve a three-course steak and shrimp special. The main entrée features an 8-ounce flatiron steak and blackened shrimp skewer served with waffle fries and corn on the cob. The special also includes the choice of soup or salad to start and bread pudding with Jack Daniel’s vanilla sauce for dessert.

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse at Gold Coast will offer a choice of soup du jour or a house or Caesar salad; braised balsamic barbecue pork shank; and banana foster cheesecake. The special also comes with one complimentary 16-ounce draft beer.

Chinatown

Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery, will showcase a vegetarian menu with specialties like eggplant katsu, hearts of palm ceviche, and sukiyaki plant-based burger.

Downtown

The Pepper Club by Todd English will feature a prix fixe menu of miso soup, firecracker sprouts, teriyaki broccolini, kizami wasabi mash taters, Ghengis short ribs and a draft beer of choice.

Redwood Steakhouse in the California Hotel will offer a four-course menu: organic watercress salad with pistachio-crusted goat cheese, crisp beets and fig-balsamic vinaigrette; sweet Thai chili prawns with sautéed tiger shrimp, housemade Thai chili sauce and lemon. For the main entrée, guests will be served a 12-ounce bone-in filet with roasted garlic mashed cauliflower, grilled asparagus and red wine demi-glace. The dessert will feature caramelized peach, vanilla bean ice cream and crème Anglaise.

Triple George Grill will put the spotlight on its Seafood Tower for Two — snow crab, shrimp, clams, mussels and oysters served with housemade accompaniments. It also serves an Angus burger with smoked cheddar and a 34-ounce tomahawk ribeye for dads who can sock it away.

Garden Court at Main Street Station will present its popular buffet that starts with hand-carved smoked brisket of beef, roasted turkey breast and baked ham and goes on to dozens of sides, salad and more.

Siegel’s 1941 in El Cortez would like to treat Dad with a free beer or dessert with a purchase of an entrée. Choices include New York steak and eggs, prime rib, spaghetti marinara, and fish and chips.

Henderson

The District at Green Valley Ranch will show “Encanto” on the big screen at The Green (behind Whole Foods Market). Admission is free and open to the public — perfect for dads with young families.

Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch will offer surf ’n’ turf with filet mignon, lobster, chimichurri, cilantro and lime butter; grilled octopus with roasted potatoes, chorizo, jalapeno aioli, pico de gallo and cilantro; and chocolate flan. Plus, there’s a complimentary draft beer of choice for Papa.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch is plating grilled porterhouse steak with rosemary potatoes and a twist on the restaurant’s signature tirami-“shoe” dessert: blackberry cobbler. A complimentary draft beer of choice is included.

Hank’s Fine Steaks in Green Valley Ranch will offer jumbo lump crab and artichoke dip with grilled rustic filone bread and 60-day, dry-aged 32-ounce Angus cowboy steak with roasted bone marrow and confit fingerling potatoes.

Founders Coffee is hosting daddy-daughter teas all June. They include a pot of blooming flower tea and a tiered tray loaded with mini-toasts (including avocado toast and lox varieties), locally made pastries, treats and fresh fruit.

Barley’s and Wild Grill will keep Dad stuffed with stout-braised short rib, mashed red potatoes, pan-seared vegetables and mushroom pan gravy with a peanut butter brownie for dessert, complete with fudgy brownie, peanut butter cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and peanut butter candy.

At Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station, the Father’s Day menu includes crab cakes, bison filet and beignets.

Lucky Penny in Green Valley Ranch will have Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, ribeye and hot fudge brownie sundaes.

Blue Diamond

After an early morning hike in Red Rock Canyon, mosey over to Western-styled Silverton Casino for a quartet of eateries. Mi Casa Grill Cantina will offer an eye-opening three-course menu featuring a starter choice of ostion preparado, shrimp ceviche or camarones zarandiados; ranchero ribeye made with charred peppers, onions, housemade ranchero sauce, chorizo con papas and elotes; and coconut flan for dessert. Su Casa will offer a menu with baked New Zealand mussels made with wasabi, garlic yum yum sauce, green scallions, tobiko, masago arare and unagi sauce; and a 14 oz. dry-aged ribeye tataki with Asian slaw, red onions, green scallions, ponzu sauce and truffle oil.

Sundance Grill will offer a sweet and savory three-course meal, including a choice of soup, house salad or Caesar salad; 18 oz. blackened prime rib served with Cajun mashed potatoes and onion rings; and red velvet chocolate bomb for dessert. Dinner includes a complimentary glass of house red or white wine.

And Twin Creeks will offer a steak frites special featuring a 16 oz. hand-cut New York strip served with truffle fries, caramelized shallots, bacon lardons and red wine demi.

North Las Vegas

Farm at Aliante Casino will serve a savory special half-rotisserie chicken with double-baked macaroni and cheese and chef’s selection of vegetables.

Carve Prime Rib at the Cannery will offer a choice of soup or salad; bone-in ribeye with garlic cilantro sauce; the choice of potatoes; and a chef’s dessert creation.

Cannery’s Victory’s Café will present a choice of soup or salad; 12-ounce grilled prime rib with mashed potatoes; chef’s selection of vegetables; and a beer or fountain drink.

Summerlin

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino will be offering a two-for-one entry to Market Place Buffett.

Du-par’s at Suncoast will serve St. Louis barbecue-style pork ribs with potato wedges, corn on the cob and homemade slaw.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Resort will have a surf and turf eggs Benedict with beef tenderloin, sautéed shrimp and bearnaise sauce and porterhouse steak paired with bacon-wrapped shrimp, grilled jumbo asparagus, roasted jalapeño hollandaise sauce and chimichurri. And, of course, there’s a draft beer for Dad.

T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort will welcome dads with seared summer scallops with lobster succotash, sweet corn purée and shaved black truffle. For the main, there is wagyu rib cap in wild mushroom-stuffed bone marrow, shishito pepper and chimichurri sauce.

Via Brasil Steakhouse will bring tropical vibes to Father’s Day with its prodigious brunch with fresh waffles, omelets, pancakes and all those famed rodozio-style meats — picanha beef, pork ribs, chicken hearts, turkey wrapped in bacon and lamb chops. The array of side salads, charcuterie, soup and breads is impressive. Dads receive a $25 dining certificate for later use.

Eastside

The Angry Butcher at Sam’s Town will serve a 16-ounce boneless ribeye seasoned with coarse salt and black pepper. Grilled asparagus and rice pilaf are on the side, as is a 16-ounce Stone IPA draft beer.

The Broiler at Boulder Station will present lump crap cakes with cajun remoulade and charred lemon; bison filet with fondant potatoes and port demi-glace; and beignets with powdered sugar and crème anglaise.

Laughlin

Headed to the Colorado River for family fun? Café Aquarius at the Aquarius Casino Resort will offer a three-course meal with the choice of soup or salad; a 24-ounce Porterhouse steak or an 8-ounce blackened salmon filet with sundried tomato béarnaise. Baked potato and fresh broccoli are sides, and dessert is apple or cherry pie.

Various locations

Split an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a bottle of Tribute red wine or a large Caesar salad at Grimaldi’s Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria.

Hash House A Go Go celebrates dads with candied pecan and bacon waffles in whiskey sauce as well as a bacon burger and bloody mary cocktails.

Siegel’s Bagelmania will be celebrating bost Father’s Day and its 33 years in business with fun activities like face painters, balloon artists, a bagel giveaway and Frank Sinatra impersonators.

Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station will serve crab cakes with Cajun remoulade and bison filet with fondant potatoes and port demi-glace.

Pinkbox Doughnuts is sweet on dads and makes themed snacks to prove it, like #1 Dad (white-frosted glazed chocolate cake); Super Dad (blue-frosted raised bar); and Business Dad – (blue-frosted raised bar topped with black and tallow tie décor).

Brass Fork at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station will offer Philly cheesesteak egg rolls; grilled ribeye with steak fries, blistered shishitos and chili-lime butter; and for dessert, it’s hot fudge brownie sundae time (chocolate ice cream, ganache, whipped cream and chocolate pearls).

PT’s Taverns, with 62 locations across the Las Vegas Valley, will have a 50% discount on wines by the glass, premium spirits and all craft and import beer. At some locations, father just might enjoy a slice or two of the fragrant Gilroy, a garlicky pizza.