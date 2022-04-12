White Castle sliding into Henderson

White Castle is opening a fifth Southern Nevada location in Henderson.

The future location of White Castle in Henderson on Marks Street. (Facebook/White Castle Las Vegas)

Those looking for some late-night sliders will soon have another location to satisfy their cravings.

White Castle is opening a new location in Henderson, according to a Facebook post shared by White Castle Las Vegas.

The location at 535 Marks St. will be the franchise’s fifth in Southern Nevada, including locations on the Strip, downtown Fremont, Paradise Road and in Jean.

No opening date was given, but the Facebook post stated the new eatery would open “very soon.”

