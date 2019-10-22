White Castle to open new Las Vegas restaurant with 24-hour drive-thru

Las Vegas cravers are about to get yet another opportunity to scratch that White Castle itch, and they only have to wait a few weeks.

White Castle is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, at 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas cravers are about to get yet another opportunity to scratch that White Castle itch, and they only have to wait a few weeks.

A fourth valley outlet of the chain known for its moist and tender little sliders is scheduled to open around the middle of next month at Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, on a site that most recently held a Checkers restaurant.

Barry Phillips, director of marketing for JETT Gaming, said all four projects have been by the Herbst-Richardson group. He said the new spot will offer late-night dining and a 24-hour drive-thru — particularly convenient because it’s in the tourism corridor and right around the corner from UNLV.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.