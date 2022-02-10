With mandate gone, Henderson bar offers a beer for a mask

Within the hour of Gov. Steve Sisolak announcing the end to Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, a Henderson bar announced its new promo for the weekend.

The Gold Mine Tavern on Water Street in Henderson. (Review-Journal File)

Within the hour of Gov. Steve Sisolak announcing an end to Nevada’s mask mandate on Thursday, a Henderson bar announced its new promo for the weekend.

The Gold Mine Tavern is offering customers a domestic beer or a well cocktail of their choosing in exchange for their mask, according to a post on the bar’s Twitter account.

ALERT 🚨 ALERT 🚨

We have some exciting news!!! The mask mandate has been lifted!!!!

Come down and turn your mask in anytime durning the weekend and receive a beer or shot on us!!!! pic.twitter.com/wJxL3LzRnl — The Gold Mine Tavern (@GoldMineTavern) February 10, 2022

“We’re celebrating like it’s the end of prohibition,” owner Sam Bonneville said.

The deal will be running from now until Monday morning.

Gold Mine Tavern is located at 23 S Water St, Henderson, NV.

