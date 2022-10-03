World-famous chefs to host tastings at Venetian pool event

The Tastemakers event this Saturday was just opened to the public and features 15 bars and restaurants in all.

Celebrated chefs Wolfgang Puck, from left, Tetsuya Wakuda and Lorena Garcia will be hosting hosting Tastemakers poolside at The property on Oct. 8, 2022. (Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining, TNM Media, Lorena Garcia Group)

Chef Lorena Garcia of Chica in The Venetian is one of three celebrated chefs hosting Tastemakers poolside at The property on Oct. 8, 2022. (Lorena Garcia Group)

Chef Tetsuya Wakuda of Wakuda in The Venetian is one of three celebrated chefs hosting Tastemakers poolside at The property on Oct. 8, 2022. (TNM Media)

Chef Wolfgang Puck of Cut in The Venetian is one of three celebrated chefs hosting Tastemakers poolside at The property on Oct. 8, 2022. (Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining)

The Caviar Bar at Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip is offering an experience featuring invidual caviars with condiments or dishes with a caviar component. (Caesars Entertainment)

Tao Group Hospitality is donating $1 from the sale of each specialty dessert, including this wonder wheel from Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan on the Strip, to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 2022. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Slip into celebrated chefs at the pool of The Venetian. From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, the property is presenting Tastemakers, a food and drink tasting on the pool deck under the stars. The event is hosted by culinary icon Wolfgang Puck, who has Cut steakhouse at The Venetian; two Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda, who just opened Wakuda at the property; and Lorena Garcia of Chica, the first leading Latina chef on the Strip.

Tastings from Cut, Wakuda and Chica headline the evening, along with samples from nine other Venetian restaurants, including Miznon, the restaurant Eyal Shani, a founder of modern Israeli cooking, is opening later this year at The Venetian. Sips from The Dorsey, Rosina and Electra, known as The Cocktail Collective, round out Tastemakers.

All-inclusive tickets are $298.58 and can be purchased at am.ticketmaster.com/venetian/tastemakers, at any box office at The Venetian or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469. Must be at least 21 to attend.

◆ ◆ ◆

“Paris is always a good idea.” — From the remake of “Sabrina”

So is caviar. The Caviar Bar of Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas brings together these eternally good ideas in a caviar experience from chef-partner Jean Joho and team.

The roe show features three imported varieties of osetra (Siberian, royal, imperial golden), three domestic caviars (hackleback sturgeon, Alaskan salmon, golden whitefish), and six composed dishes anointed with 15 grams of royal osetra per dish.

Individual caviars ($24-$260 for 28 grams) are served with blini, toast points and classic condiments.

The composed dishes ($59-$120) range from a half-dozen oysters, Dijon deviled eggs, and steak tartare with a grilled baguette to smoked salmon jabbed with horseradish cream, a smoked salmon and crème fraîche napoleon and a farm egg nestled in a toasted brioche hole, with a frizz of frisée.

The Caviar Bar overlooks the Strip and the Bellagio fountains. Reservations are made for parties of two to four. Details: eiffeltowerrestaurant.com/menus.

◆ ◆ ◆

And the food and drink keep coming at the $400 million UnCommons development taking shape in southwest Vegas. Kaiyo, the popular Nikkei restaurants from San Francisco, just announced the opening of an outpost at UnCommons, set for fall 2023.

Nikkei cooking, a product of Japanese emigration to Peru, draws upon Peruvian ingredients and Japanese culinary techniques. The beverage program will offer Peruvian pisco, Japanese whisky, sakes and craft cocktails.

◆ ◆ ◆

Some food and drink options to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October:

— Tao Group Hospitality is donating $1 from the sale of each specialty dessert to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. These desserts are being served, with a pink Awareness Month twist, at Beauty & Essex, Casa Calavera, Hakkasan, Lavo Italian Restaurant and Tao Asian Bistro.

— Cabo Wabo Cantina, in the Miracle Mile Shops of Planet Hollywood Resort, is donating $1 from the sale of each Vojito cocktail to the Nevada Chapter of the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization. The cocktail features berry vodka, house sour mix, blackberries and blueberries, lime, mint and a soda water topper. Purchasers receive a pink rubber wristband.

◆ ◆ ◆

A little street food, a little upcycling. Vintage Market Days returns to the open air of Downtown Summerlin from Oct. 21 to 23, with food from purveyors like Lit Wings and Wild Rind Cheese & Provisions, plus clothing and home décor, antiques and upcycled items, art and jewelry, seasonal plantings, live entertainment and more.

Vintage Market Days is at 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. Children 11 and younger are free. Tickets are good for re-entry all weekend. Details: vintagemarketdays.com/market/southern-nevada.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.