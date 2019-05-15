Wynn to get first Mexican restaurant; classic steakhouse reopens

The first Mexican restaurant since Wynn Las Vegas opened in 2005 is due early next year to replace Andrea’s, and the new Smith & Wollensky has opened at The Venetian.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Dennis Quaid performing at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Art Greene for Cashman Photos Francesco Lafranconi and Jon Bon Jovi at Mr. Coco at the Palms

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Dennis Quaid getting a shave at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas has announced it will open a contemporary Mexican restaurant in the first quarter of next year. It’s from the team behind Cosme and Atla in New York City, including chef Enrique Olvera, owner of Pujol in Mexico City and author of the best-selling “Tu Casa Mi Casa” cookbook. This is the first Mexican restaurant for the resort since it opened in 2005, and it will go into the space currently occupied by a restaurant named for Steve Wynn’s current wife, Andrea. It’ll be interesting to see what other changes are in store for the resort, now that the founder and namesake has left the building.

Strip steakhouse reopens

Smith & Wollensky quietly opened the doors of its new location in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Friday, two years after closing its stand-alone spot on the south Strip. The soft opening took place while most of the local culinary world was focused on Vegas Uncork’d. But Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, dropped by on the first day to toast the team — with Jesse’s Diving Into Hampton Water wine, of course.

Wine with that burger?

And speaking of Bon Jovi and Bongiovi: Umami Burger at SLS Las Vegas announced a partnership with Diving Into Hampton Water on Monday, with the company’s rosé to be featured at all Umami Burger locations. In conjunction with the announcment, Umami introduced The Hampton Burger, available at all locations through July 14. It’s a miso-mustard wagyu beef patty between two layers of American cheese, with Kewpie mayo, roasted tomatoes, diced raw onions, a slice of pickled beet, crumbled feta, shredded lettuce and green chili vinaigrette — and is, the company points out, filled with umami. It’s $13, and $1 from each burger sold is being donated to Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Foundation.

New sweets shop

French pastry chef Jean-Marie Auboine, whose resume includes Michelin-starred restaurants in France, Miami’s Fontainebleau and Bellagio, has opened a cafe at 4240 W. Flamingo Road, directly across the street from the Palms and in the same building as The Apothecary Shop. Jean-Marie’s Cafe offers his chocolates, bon bons, bars, dragees, baked good and other sweets alongside salads and other savory options. And despite the association with the business next door, the only thing intoxicating about them is the sugar high they might provide.

An honor for Metro Pizza

Metro Pizza has been named winner of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association’s Silver Plate Award. Owners John Arena and Sam Facchini won in the independent restaurants/multi-concept category. Wolfgang Puck won in that category in 2017.

Chef returns to Emeril’s

After two previous stints at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, Ken Lum has returned from Hawaii as chef de cuisine at the MGM Grand restaurant.

Sightings

Bon Jovi and his son at Mr. Coco at the Palms and at Marche Bacchus in Desert Shores. Gordon Ramsay at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, taking the stage with DJ Alesso. Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, dining at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms and performing at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Trace Cyrus and his fiancee at Greene St. Kitchen. Vegas Golden Knights players Ryan Reaves and Deryk Engelland with their families at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Chippendales guest star and former “Jersey Shore” actor Vinny Guadagnino at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.