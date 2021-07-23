Yonutz bringing doughnuts, ice cream to northwest Las Vegas

Yonutz, known for Smash Donuts — doughnuts filled with ice cream, smashed and hot-pressed — will have its grand opening on Friday morning in the northern valley.

A chocolate peanut butter Smash Donut. (Yonutz)

A selection of Smash Donuts. (Yonutz)

Yonutz, known for doughnuts and ice cream and especially for Smash Donuts — a doughnut-ice cream-sweet-treat mashup — will have a grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 5765 Centennial Center Blvd. The first 50 people in line will each receive a free Smash Donut, and there will be face painting, live music and a pinata ready for smashing.

Yonutz is known for its elaborate Smash Donuts, which are the fried pastries stuffed with ice cream, smashed and hot-pressed and topped with bits of candy or cookies. The Nutella Crunch is stuffed with cookie dough ice cream and topped with Oreos, cereal crunch and Nutella drizzle, and the Unicorn is stuffed with candy ice cream and topped with cotton candy bites and unicorn glitter.

Other treats include the Birthday Cake Smash Milkshake, with birthday cake ice cream, birthday Oreos and a mini-doughnut; Smash ice cream deluxe cones; signature ice cream by the scoop; and mini- and large doughnuts including the apple pie, Big Birthday, Boston cream, crunch berry bang deluxe and peanut butter and jelly.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-498-3431 or visit yonutz.com.

