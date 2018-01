You’ve heard of hot yoga and goat yoga; how about beer yoga?

Beer Yoga at The Hofbrauhaus. (Facebook)

The Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road, is hosting a monthly series of classes, with the next scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Sunday. Taught by a certified yoga instructor, the hourlong class includes one bottle of beer. It’s $20 and located in the Beer Garden; sign up at hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.