Entertainment

Holiday attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark offers ticket special

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 12:05 pm
 
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enchant doesn’t return to the Las Vegas Ballpark until November, but early bird tickets are available now.

The holiday attraction, which opens Nov. 24, is offering specially priced tickets through June 25. For a limited time, tickets online start at $24 for adults, $25.20 for seniors and $18 for ages 3 to 17.

This Christmas season, Enchant will feature an all-new maze, a 100-foot Christmas tree, light sculptures, ice skating, and a shopping village with vendors and seasonal beverages and treats.

For tickets, visit at enchantchristmas.com.

