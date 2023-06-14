Holiday attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark offers ticket special
Enchant doesn’t return to the Las Vegas Ballpark until November, but early bird tickets are available now.
The holiday attraction, which opens Nov. 24, is offering specially priced tickets through June 25. For a limited time, tickets online start at $24 for adults, $25.20 for seniors and $18 for ages 3 to 17.
This Christmas season, Enchant will feature an all-new maze, a 100-foot Christmas tree, light sculptures, ice skating, and a shopping village with vendors and seasonal beverages and treats.
For tickets, visit at enchantchristmas.com.