‘Home for the holidays’ dinner among downtown Las Vegas happenings

This road trip will take diners ‘home’

Downtown Grand’s Scott Commings will host his final Culinary Road Trip of 2019 on Thursday at Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St. He and that restaurant’s Rhori Kow will take guests “home for the holidays” with a winter family feast. The four-course family-style meal will start with an assortment of pate, salume and rillettes, and progress to a course of crab bisque and tempura soft-shell crab. The main course will feature a stuffed, slow-roasted suckling pig alongside jerk chicken and an assortment of sides. The evening will wrap up with sticky toffee pudding and ice cream. The $65 tickets, available through downtowngrand.com, include an adult beverage to accompany each course.

Mob Museum hosts safety forum

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will host its monthly community safety forum from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event, held in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department, will focus on active shooter preparedness. The forum is free and includes admission to the museum afterward. Reserve a spot at themobmuseum.org.

‘Nutcracker’ glides into The Smith Center

Nevada Ballet Theatre will usher in the holiday season on Friday when its 2019 production of “The Nutcracker” debuts at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Thirteen evening and matinee performances are scheduled through Christmas Eve, with tickets starting at $31. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Celebrate the ’80s and the holidays

Able Baker Brewing, will celebrate what it’s calling “Last Christmas,” an ’80s-themed holiday party, from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 18. The festivities will include drink specials, holiday giveaways and music by DJ Velvet Rebel. The brewers are promising a special beer release. 1510 S. Main St., ablebakerbrewing.com

