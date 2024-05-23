Celine Dion documentary trailer shows battle with rare disease

Amazon Prime has released a trailer for the upcoming release of a documentary following Celine Dion and her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, the documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” will debut on Prime Video on June 25.

In the trailer release, Amazon stated that the documentary provides “a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.”

The trailer for “I Am: Celine Dion” can be watched below:

“Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit,” Amazon added in the statement.

Dion has made several public appearances recently, including the Rolling Stones concert May 11 at Allegiant Stadium.