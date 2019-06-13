Steve Aoki’s DJ set under Fremont canopy leads downtown happenings

Other things to do include movie screenings, a Firestone Walker beer tasting and Market in the Alley.

DJ Steve Aoki, right, visits with Larry Nakauchi of Las Vegas during a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future" at Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this Jan. 19, 1931 file photo, Chicago mobster Al Capone is seen at a football game in Chicago. A descendant of Al and Ralph Capone says in a new book that the two gangsters played a much bigger role in creating Nevadau2019s gambling empire. Historians are skeptical because the claims are based on information passed down to author Deirdre Marie Capone by her grandfather, Ralph Capone, who was the older brother and business partner of the infamous Al Capone. (AP Photo/File)

Steve Aoki to spin a set under the canopy

Steve Aoki will play a free DJ set at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday night after the premiere of the light show on the canopy celebrating his music. The party kicks off at 8 p.m. with free onstage entertainment. The Aoki light show will debut at 9, immediately followed by his set on the Main Street Stage, near the Golden Gate casino and Circa casino construction. Mayor Carolyn Goodman is scheduled to make an appearance. vegasexperience.com

Firestone Walker rare sips on tap

Atomic Liquors will host a Firestone Walker tap takeover called A Race to the Firsts, presenting beers that have never been tapped in Nevada. Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, several of the brewer’s rare creations, including Los Lenadores, Mole Merkin, Napa Parabola and Violet Underground, will be poured. 917 Fremont St., atomic.vegas

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ to show at sunset

Downtown Container Park will present “Thor: Ragnarok” on Thursday night as part of its Sunset Cinema free summer movie series. The all-ages event is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m., which sets the start time about a minute after the sun sets. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Market in the Alley, nighttime edition

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown this weekend. But this month’s edition will be a nighttime event. The theme will be Downtown Vibes at the Saturday get-together, which will feature kids’ workshops, fresh produce, locally made goods, food and locally crafted art. It will run from 6-10 p.m. on Fremont Street between 10th and 11th streets.

Vintage ‘Scarface’ showing at museum

The Mob Museum will offer a free screening of “Scarface” at 6 p.m. Monday as part of its Summer Movie Series of classic gangster flicks. But don’t go in expecting Al Pacino. This is the 1932 version, based on the life of Al Capone and produced by Howard Hughes. The show is included with museum admission, and free to members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini amancini@reviewjournal.com.