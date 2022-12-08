Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The return of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker,” the Allman Family Revival Tour, and stand-up performances by Adam Sandler highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Nevada Ballet Theatre's traditional holiday production of "The Nutcracker" returns to The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall this weekend, with additional performances through Dec. 24. (Nevada Ballet Theatre)

HOLIDAYS

‘The Nutcracker’

It takes a cast and crew of more than 100, more than 130 costumes and a 34-foot-tall Victorian dollhouse to bring Nevada Ballet Theatre’s holiday tradition to life. The least you could do is go see what all the fuss is about when “The Nutcracker” returns. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Dec. 24, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Allman Family Revival Tour

Ramblin’ man Gregg Allman rambles no more, having passed away in 2017. But the songbook of the Southern rock great and Allman Brothers co-founder lives on via the Allman Family Revival Tour, featuring the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Larry McCray and others. The Midnight Rider rides on at 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Westgate. Tickets start at $29.95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Adam Sandler

“Only the Sandman makes people laugh. (Expletive) every other comedian,” so quipped Adam Sandler during his widely circulated acceptance speech for a performer tribute honor at the Gotham Awards last week. He was being a little silly, but then again, being silly is Sandler’s thing. Tell your friend Veronica, it’s time you celebrate Hanukkah with Sandler at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

CRAFT BEER

Brew Festivus

The Nevada Craft Brewers Association is presenting Brew Festivus, featuring unlimited tasting of 50-plus Nevada craft beers, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (noon VIP entry) on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Tickets are $50 general admission or designated driver, $85 VIP (also includes VIP lounge, tasting glass, s’mores kit); go to eventbrite.com, then search Brew Festivus.

Johnathan L. Wright

DRINKS

Cocktail class

Tony Abou-Ganim, the famed mixologist and cocktail expert, is leading a seasonal cocktail class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Libertine Social in Mandalay Bay. Guests will learn the art and science behind hot buttered rum, eggnog, and a Santa’s Boulevardier cocktail. Tickets are $75; secretburger.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

The Clash/Jack Jones Hoopfest

Yes, it’s a big deal that Vegas will be hosting the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2028. But we’re already home to some quality basketball events. On Saturday, there’s The Clash at the MGM Grand Garden, where UNLV takes on Washington State and Arizona challenges Indiana. Also that day is the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay featuring Creighton vs. BYU, Cal State Fullerton vs. Southern Utah and Utah State vs. Loyola Marymount, with Creighton also battling Arizona State on Monday. The Clash tips off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $49; axs.com. The Hoopfest gets going at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $59; axs.com. The action resumes at 6 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at $31.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Wine dinner

Beginning 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village is presenting a five-course dinner featuring wines from around the world selected by certified sommelier Roland Herrmann of Maison Marques + Domaines, a U.S. importer. Chef de cuisine Jackson Stamper and sous chef Mick Skarda created the menu. Tickets are $180 per person, plus taxes and fees; www.adaslv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

‘Djangobells’

Take Django Reinhardt, smash his jazz stylings together with Christmas music, and you’ve got “Djangobells — A Gypsy Jazz Holiday Experience.” The Lost Fingers with John Jorgenson, along with Richard Smith, will be performing holiday classics in the gypsy jazz style Reinhardt made famous. See “Djangobells” at 6 p.m. Friday in Henderson’s Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Tickets are $15, $20 on the day; cityofhenderson.com.

Christopher Lawrence

GIVING BACK

‘Mondays Dark’ anniversary show

“Mondays Dark” is turning 9 years old and, as always, the presents are going to some of those who need them the most. The variety show boasting some of the area’s best entertainers donates $10,000 to a different local charity every other week. Performers for the anniversary show include Clint Holmes, Daniel Emmett, Lorena Peril and the cast of “Fantasy,” the Bronx Wanderers and many more, including special performances by the casts of “Bat Out of Hell” and “Freestyle Love Supreme.” See it at 8 p.m. Monday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $20; mondaysdark.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Obviously, country fans like to rock. And so Lynyrd Skynyrd fits this final weekend of the National Finals Rodeo as snugly as that beer koozie on your Coors Light. Yes, after decades, we’ve finally gotten to the point where drunk dudes have stopped yelling for “Free Bird!” at every live show. No, that shouldn’t stop you from calling out for that Southern rock anthem as Skynyrd plays The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $49.95; virginhotelslv.com.

Jason Bracelin