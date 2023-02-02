Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Rapper Future, the Pro Bowl Games and Paranormal Cirque top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Future performs during the Nobody Safe Tour on Friday, June 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

MUSIC

Future

His voice is often blurred around the edges via Auto-Tune, but Future’s message is crystal clear: He has way, way more cooler stuff than you. Among said items: a $2 million jet, a Rolex watch that cost the same as a Corvette, a pair of $9,000 shoes. The Atlanta rapper chronicles said bounty on the very first tune of his latest chart-topping album, “I Never Liked You.” Find out in great detail how much better his life is than yours at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Thomas & Center. Tickets start at $55; unlvtickets.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Pro Bowl Games

This year, the NFL’s Pro Bowl has been re-imagined into a series of competitions between NFC and AFC stars, including the Gridiron Gauntlet, a side-by-side relay race, and Kick Tac Toe, where each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper battle in a giant tic-tac-toe competition. The games begin at noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $30; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

Paranormal Cirque

There’s a new Cirque in town. Promising a “crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theater and cabaret,” as well as adult language and content, the touring Paranormal Cirque is setting up shop under an orange-striped big top tent at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet, 1717 S. Decatur Blvd. See it there Thursday through Feb. 13 before it moves to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas from Feb. 16 to 20. Tickets start at $20; paranormalcirque.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Celebrity basketball

You may have seen Maxx Crosby’s hoop skills on social media. Now, they’re scheduled to be on display in a more formal setting as part of the It’s Me Brands Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game. Team captains Floyd Mayweather and Trevon Diggs and coaches Dennis Rodman and Gary Payton will oversee the action. See it at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Cox Pavilion at UNLV. Tickets start at $35; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Nick Swardson

In comedy, you’ve got to be pretty smart to be successfully dumb. Yeah, Nick Swardson perpetually sounds like a blitzed surfer dude, but his often puerile, party-centric stand-up is sophisticated in its stupidity. See him at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Mirage Theatre. Tickets start at $29.99; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Half-off pizza

On Feb. 9, to celebrate National Pizza Day, Trattoria Reggiano in Summerlin is offering 50 percent off all pizzas. Among the menu favorites are the sausage, bufala mozzarella and San Marzano tomato pie and the prosciutto, Bosc pear and Gorgonzola pie. Details: trattoria-reggiano.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Kodo

Kodo, the taiko performing arts ensemble, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, albeit two years late after COVID derailed its plans, with its “One Earth Tour.” The percussion collective is presenting “Dyu-Ha” — a piece gifted to Kodo by the late Maki Ishii to celebrate the ensemble’s debut in 1981 — in North America for the first time since 1989. See Kodo’s combination of drums, dance and song at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Drinks and plates

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, in Fashion Show mall, offers $8 draft beer, $10-$11 wines by the glass, $10 cocktails and spirits (including a caipirinha), and 20 percent off à la carte plates during happy hour, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Offers good for seating at the bar only.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

‘PAW Patrol Live!’

When Ryder and his team of pirate pups rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern, they locate a map and set out to find pirate treasure for Mayor Goodway’s Pirate Day celebration. If you were able to follow that, grab your kids and take them to see “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.” See it at 6 p.m. Feb. 9, with additional shows through Feb. 11, at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $30; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

$10 pizzas

From Feb. 9 through 11, PTs Taverns are doing their part to mark National Pizza Day by featuring classic 16-inch pepperoni pies for $10. Offer good for dining in only. For pizza pairing, PTs daily happy hour runs 5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 a.m.

Johnathan L. Wright