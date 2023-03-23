Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Concerts by Taylor Swift, Adele and Maroon 5, plus the Las Vegas Sneaker Convention, lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MUSIC

Taylor Swift

Congrats if you were able to score Taylor Swift tickets without resorting to black market appendage sales to scrape up the dough. The pop superstar hits Allegiant Stadium this weekend for her first headlining concerts in Vegas in over a decade. Stock up on throat lozenges and get ready to scream your heart out when the biggest tour of the year comes to town at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SHOPPING

Las Vegas Sneaker Convention

Does your shoe game need a refresh? Sell or trade your old kicks or buy some new ones at the Las Vegas Sneaker Convention. The event promises thousands of sneakers, as well as vintage pieces and art. It’s open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hoop City, 7770 S. Dean Martin Drive. Admission starts at $10; eventbrite.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Maroon 5

Forgive Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine for possibly hitting on your hot Instagram model girlfriend, and welcome the pop rockers to town when they launch their Vegas residency at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $69; ticketmaster.com

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Adele

It’s your last guaranteed chance to spend your weekend with Adele. The singer is widely expected to extend her smash-hit residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but the final two shows on her contract have arrived. See “Weekends With Adele” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets sold out long ago, but they’re available at a premium on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Retriever Rescue

From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, several Golden Knights players and Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas are hosting a fundraiser at Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in Downtown Summerlin. The event helps Retriever Rescue find homes for vulnerable dogs. Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to order food and drink and purchase raffle tickets, with a portion of menu sales and all ticket proceeds being donated to the organization. Reservations are recommended at 702-202-6300.

Johnathan L. Wright

PRO WRESTLING

The Undertaker/‘Friday Night Smackdown’

“I’ve been quiet so long now,” Mark Calaway told us, laughing, “I don’t know when to shut up.” After a laconic in-ring career as The Undertaker, the WWE Hall of Famer is finally opening up in his “1 deadMAN SHOW,” in which he shares stories from his more than three decades in professional wrestling. The show should serve as a fitting end to a night that also includes “Friday Night Smackdown” live from the Strip. The Undertaker show is scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50; ticketmaster.com. “Friday Night Smackdown” begins at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $28; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

John Mellencamp

Hear a little ditty about “Jack & Diane” and other flyover state denizens when John Mellencamp — who is to the Midwest what Bruce Springsteen is to New Jersey — makes a rare stop in Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Cocktail dinner

Beginning at 7 p.m. March 30, Distill bar and restaurant, 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd., is presenting a six-course dinner featuring cocktail pairings. Among the matches: shrimp and lobster dumplings with a Ketel One Botanicals cocktail and barbacoa short rib with a Don Julio Reposado cocktail. Tickets are $115, plus tax and gratuity, at eventbrite.com or at the bar.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

Chalk art festival

There’s a double dose of special events this weekend at the Summerlin Library. The Chalk It Up! festival promises chalk art demonstrations from local artists, as well as a kids-only chalk zone, live music and food trucks. In conjunction with the festival, the library is hosting its spring book fair, with gently used books for sale. Both events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Killer Burgers

Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, 138 Degrees, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, is presenting Killer Burgers by 138 Degrees for one night. The six-item menu features new and current burgers (dry-aged steak, lamb three ways, brisket-short rib, pastrami-pork belly), plus two surprise burgers voted on by guests on Instagram (@138RestaurantLV) before the pop-up. Loaded french fries, craft cocktails and bourbon shots also will be available. Burgers begin at $14. Reservations: 138restaurant.com, OpenTable or 702-272-0839.

Johnathan L. Wright