Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Depeche Mode, the Great Santa Run and the Pac-12 title game lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Depeche Mode

You “Just Can’t Get Enough,” for real: After selling out T-Mobile Arena in March with a $3.3 million gate, synth pop pioneers Depeche Mode return to the venue this weekend as part of their massive “Memento Mori Tour,” named after their 15th studio album, and the first not to feature keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $124; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FUNDRAISER

Great Santa Run

There’s a theory that you should never run unless you’re being chased. We’d amend that to include “or unless it’s for a really good cause.” The Great Santa Run returns at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the races starting at 10 a.m., at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The Jabbawockeez will lead the 1-mile walk as grand marshals, and Blue Man Group will lead the 5K. Registration for each race is $55 and includes a five-piece Santa suit, finisher medal and swag bag, while supplies last. The event supports Opportunity Village. For more information, see opportunityvillage.org.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Elf the Musical’

They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Buddy the Elf trades the North Pole for Manhattan in the Las Vegas Little Theatre production of “Elf the Musical.” See it at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows through Dec. 17, at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $30; lvlt.org.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Pac-12 football championship

Pour one out for the Pac-12 as you’ve known it. Thanks to realignment, the “Conference of Champions” will be down to two members, Oregon State and Washington State, after this season, which probably won’t necessitate a conference championship game. As for this year, Washington will take on Oregon in a battle of top-five teams at 5 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

NBA In-Season Tournament

If they’re going to keep it going beyond this season, the league really needs a catchier name than the NBA In-Season Tournament. There’s money on the line when the semifinals and finals come to town, with players on the winning team each getting $500,000 and each member of the runners-up getting $200,000. Times for Thursday’s semifinals at T-Mobile Arena haven’t been set, but tickets for each game start at $169. Tickets for the finals, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, start at $339. Find them at axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSEUM

‘Biomes Beyond Borders’

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, has debuted Biomes Beyond Border, its reimagined International Wildlife Gallery. The exhibit showcases the diverse ecosystems of the globe and the interconnectedness of life on the planet. Digital projections with video and ambient sounds help create the various biomes. Also, museum visitors may incorporate their images into the North American Great Plains biome. Visit lvnhm.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘A John Waters Christmas’

“The Old Saint Nick of Nutcases” is back with a “holiday comedy show from hell” as gross-out auteur John Waters returns with another dose of stomach-churning seasonal cheer. Titled “Let’s Blow It Up,”the show promises loads of thrills culled from his “bag of Christmas-Evil presents.” Because, let’s face it, it’s way more fun to be on the naughty list. See the show at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $47.50; etix.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Latin Night

On Thursdays, Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, 3879 Spring Mountain Road, presents Secreto Thursdays, its Latin Night in its speakeasy, featuring live music, dancing, $5 tequila specials and $3 street tacos. The tacos, in four styles, are built with choice of flour tortilla, soft or crisp corn tortilla or lettuce wrap; choice of nine proteins, including adobo pulled chicken, pastor or barbacoa; and groups of toppings, including kimchi slaw, crisp wontons and togarashi. Free entry starts at 10 p.m. Visit masporfavorlv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

If you’re into smiling, fun and/or John Denver tunes turned into something you could mosh to, you’d do well to catch the return of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. The all-star punk rock cover band, whose rotating lineups have featured members of Lagwagon, NOFX, Social Distortion, Rocket From the Crypt and many others, has abundant gifts for your ear holes, chief among them, a version of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” suitable for crowd-surfing. See them at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $27.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

NFR pairing

Thursday through Dec. 16, Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, will celebrate the National Finals Rodeo by pairing a grilled 16-ounce New York steak with a Maple Bonfire Old Fashioned. The cocktail features Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon, organic maple syrup and aromatic bitters. Price: $93. Visit pieroscuisine.com.

Johnathan L. Wright