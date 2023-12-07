64°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 10:23 am
 
Nevada Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker" runs Friday through Dec. 24 in ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker" runs Friday through Dec. 24 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. (The Smith Center)

HOLIDAYS

‘The Nutcracker’

It’s one of very few times you’ll be excited to see mice in a theater. Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” choreographed by former artistic director James Canfield with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, returns for the season this weekend. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with additional performances through Dec. 24, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Chris Isaak performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 1 ...
Chris Isaak performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Chris Isaak

The only thing cooler than Santa’s North Pole pad this time of year just might be Chris Isaak. The rockabilly-weened singer-guitarist brings his annual Christmas show back to Vegas this weekend. Was Rudolph a hepcat? Find out at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $41.28; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘A Very Vegas Christmas Carol’

The world premiere is being billed as “a dash of Dickens, a shot of Scorsese and a whole lotta Liberace.” With “A Very Vegas Christmas Carol,” Majestic Repertory Theatre presents the story of a ruthless casino owner who’s visited by three only-in-Vegas ghosts — and it comes with a warning, thanks to some very adult language, to leave the kids at home. See it at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with additional performances through Dec. 28, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $40; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Mark Shunock hosts during a "Monday’s Dark" show benefitting the Burlesque Hal ...
Mark Shunock hosts during a "Monday’s Dark" show benefitting the Burlesque Hall of Fame at The Space on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

SHOWS

‘Mondays Dark’ 10th anniversary

“Mondays Dark” has been raising money for local charities at $20 a ticket since 2013. The variety show is celebrating 10 years of giving back, and more than $1.8 million raised, with a special anniversary performance headlined by the casts of “Magic Mike Live,” “Atomic Saloon Show” and “Lady Like,” along with Super Cr3w, the Drumbots and many other entertainers. It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $20; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Gina Marinelli takeover dinner

From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, and its chief pizzaiolo Michael Vakneen, are joining with chef Gina Marinelli of Harlø Steakhouse and La Strega, and with Mike Gaddy of Trumer Pils beer, to present a takeover to benefit Project Real, which teaches students about the law. The menu features a welcome beer with commemorative glass, seafood charcuterie, clam diavola pizza and Nutella tart. Fifty percent of Trumer sales will be donated to Project Real. Tickets are $50; bit.ly/MarinelliTakeover.

Johnathan L. Wright

The Mob Museum is seen, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review ...
The Mob Museum is seen, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

MOVIES

‘Dope Men’

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., presents a screening of “Dope Men: America’s First Drug Cartel,” a documentary about illicit drugs and the mob. Seth Ferranti, writer-director of “Dope Men,” and organized crime historian Christian Cipollini will speak. The screening takes place in the courtroom on the second floor. Free for museum members or with museum admission. For more information, visit themobmuseum.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwi ...
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Toby Keith

In September, Toby Keith performed live for the first time since announcing in June 2022 that he was battling stomach cancer, delivering a moving take on his 2018 hit “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the People’s Choice Country Awards. That song is about facing death and not flinching, a sentiment that Keith has embodied. See him at 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Dec. 16 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Holiday lights and decorations brighten the Goumond House, one of homes along Heritage Street, ...
Holiday lights and decorations brighten the Goumond House, one of homes along Heritage Street, at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, as part of the museum's annual Heritage Holidays. (Las Vegas Review Journal file)

HOLIDAYS

Heritage Holidays

Step back in time with Heritage Holidays at the Clark County Museum. Heritage Street, the museum’s collection of restored historic buildings, will be decorated for the holidays. Green Valley High School’s Madrigals choir will provide strolling carolers, the Discovery Children’s Museum will have activities, and children can visit with Santa. It’s scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1830 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Robby Krieger

Break on through to the other side when former Doors guitarist Robby Krieger comes to town. From rock ’n’ roll to jazz fusion to many points in between, the 77-year-old guitarist continues to exhibit an impressive command of musical styles with a flick of his fleet wrists. See him celebrate the Doors and Jim Morrison’s birthday at 8 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d, 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $50; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Sexy Santa brunch

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton is presenting its Sexy Santa buffet-style brunch with fruit display, doughnut wall, omelet station, carved bone-in ham, and dishes such as quinoa Waldorf salad, cheddar grits, shrimp cocktail, s’mores French toast, pancake tacos, and steak and eggs. Cost: $55; $25 more for bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. 21 and older. Make required reservations at silvertoncasino.com/entertainment.

Johnathan L. Wright

