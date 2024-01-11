Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

"Chicago" launches an eight-performance run at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall on Tuesday. (Jeremy Daniel)

THEATER

‘Chicago’

“Chicago” is bringing its 25th anniversary tour to town, despite the fact that the Tony-winning musical debuted in 1975 and the revival on which this tour is based is from 1996. The only numbers that should matter to fans, though, are the likes of “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango.” See Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn and the rest of “Chicago’s” cast of characters at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Jan. 21, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

‘Impractical Jokers’

They’ve been embarrassing each other on cable TV for more than a decade. Now, the cast of “Impractical Jokers” is bringing its act to the Las Vegas stage. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano will present a mix of new videos and storytelling stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PARTY

‘Winter Swim’

The world’s largest hot tub party returns with “Winter Swim,” which is hosting its inaugural EDM concert headlined by TroyBoi. Guests can stay warm in one of the six heated pools, with temperatures ranging from 94 to 103 degrees, at Stadium Swim. The venue will be transformed into an immersive ski lodge experience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at Circa. Tickets start at $20; circalasvegas.com/winter-swim.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

TNA Wrestling

What does the “TNA” in TNA Wrestling stand for? No, not that. Get your mind out of the gutter and into the ring when Total Nonstop Action Wresting hits Vegas like a forearm to the kisser at 4 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has made a career out of lampooning the bad manners of the public at large — his bit on the need for a dress code at the airport is one for the ages. Basically, he’s embarrassed at your lack of embarrassment. Watch him turn agitation into laughs at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Bagel Eating Championship

Joey Chestnut, the famed competitive eater, and other top gorgers are scheduled to participate in Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship beginning 11 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant, 252 Convention Center Drive. Contestants will vie for the world title and $10,000 in prize money. Details: majorleagueeating.com/contests/975.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Dru Hill and Ginuwine

Smooth talkers unite for a ’90s R&B rewind when Dru Hill and Ginuwine team up to make a lot of ladies’ knees weak at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Cluelesque’

“Cluelesque” is having its world premiere staging. What’s “Cluelesque” you ask? According to Vegas Theatre Company, it’s “the play that is a parody that is also a burlesque that becomes a musical and also a whodunnit that is based on the movie which is based on the board game that is based on the British board game which was based on some detective fiction that Agatha Christie most likely wrote but this is written by Simone.” To put it more concisely, it’s basically a burlesque take on the 1985 movie “Clue.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Jan. 27, at 1025 S. First St. Tickets start at $35; theatre.vegas/cluelesque.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Best of the Silverton

Silverton restaurants are celebrating their 2023 Best of Las Vegas nods from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Among the deals are WuHu Noodle offering a free egg roll with entrée purchase through Sunday, and Mi Casa Grill Cantina offering a buy one taco entrée, get one free, from Monday through Jan. 21 ($18 maximum per check).

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

National Bagel Day

On Monday, National Bagel Day, Wexler’s Deli in Proper Eats food hall at Aria is offering dishes such as the Moe Greene, an only-in-Vegas toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, paddlefish caviar and gold leaf for $28, and the Uncle Leo toasted bagel provisioned with cream cheese, lox, egg and onion for $13. A simple bagel with cream cheese is $5.

Johnathan L. Wright