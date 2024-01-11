38°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 7:36 am
 
"Chicago" launches an eight-performance run at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall on Tu ...
"Chicago" launches an eight-performance run at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall on Tuesday. (Jeremy Daniel)

THEATER

‘Chicago’

“Chicago” is bringing its 25th anniversary tour to town, despite the fact that the Tony-winning musical debuted in 1975 and the revival on which this tour is based is from 1996. The only numbers that should matter to fans, though, are the likes of “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango.” See Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn and the rest of “Chicago’s” cast of characters at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Jan. 21, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

The cast of "Impractical Jokers" brings its act to the stage on Saturday at the Resor ...
The cast of "Impractical Jokers" brings its act to the stage on Saturday at the Resorts World Theatre. (WarnerMedia)

COMEDY

‘Impractical Jokers’

They’ve been embarrassing each other on cable TV for more than a decade. Now, the cast of “Impractical Jokers” is bringing its act to the Las Vegas stage. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano will present a mix of new videos and storytelling stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

The world’s largest hot tub party returns with “Winter Swim” on Friday at ...
The world’s largest hot tub party returns with “Winter Swim” on Friday at Circa's Stadium Swim. (Charles Bergquist)

PARTY

‘Winter Swim’

The world’s largest hot tub party returns with “Winter Swim,” which is hosting its inaugural EDM concert headlined by TroyBoi. Guests can stay warm in one of the six heated pools, with temperatures ranging from 94 to 103 degrees, at Stadium Swim. The venue will be transformed into an immersive ski lodge experience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at Circa. Tickets start at $20; circalasvegas.com/winter-swim.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

TNA Wrestling

What does the “TNA” in TNA Wrestling stand for? No, not that. Get your mind out of the gutter and into the ring when Total Nonstop Action Wresting hits Vegas like a forearm to the kisser at 4 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Sebastian Maniscalco, a cast member and co-writer of the film "About My Father," spea ...
Sebastian Maniscalco, a cast member and co-writer of the film "About My Father," speaks from the stage during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

COMEDY

Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has made a career out of lampooning the bad manners of the public at large — his bit on the need for a dress code at the airport is one for the ages. Basically, he’s embarrassed at your lack of embarrassment. Watch him turn agitation into laughs at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Joey Chestnut, the top-ranked competitive eater, is scheduled to compete in the Siegel's Bagelm ...
Joey Chestnut, the top-ranked competitive eater, is scheduled to compete in the Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Major League Eating)

FOOD

Bagel Eating Championship

Joey Chestnut, the famed competitive eater, and other top gorgers are scheduled to participate in Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship beginning 11 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant, 252 Convention Center Drive. Contestants will vie for the world title and $10,000 in prize money. Details: majorleagueeating.com/contests/975.

Johnathan L. Wright

R&B group Dru Hill performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pit ...
R&B group Dru Hill performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

MUSIC

Dru Hill and Ginuwine

Smooth talkers unite for a ’90s R&B rewind when Dru Hill and Ginuwine team up to make a lot of ladies’ knees weak at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Cluelesque’

“Cluelesque” is having its world premiere staging. What’s “Cluelesque” you ask? According to Vegas Theatre Company, it’s “the play that is a parody that is also a burlesque that becomes a musical and also a whodunnit that is based on the movie which is based on the board game that is based on the British board game which was based on some detective fiction that Agatha Christie most likely wrote but this is written by Simone.” To put it more concisely, it’s basically a burlesque take on the 1985 movie “Clue.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Jan. 27, at 1025 S. First St. Tickets start at $35; theatre.vegas/cluelesque.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Best of the Silverton

Silverton restaurants are celebrating their 2023 Best of Las Vegas nods from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Among the deals are WuHu Noodle offering a free egg roll with entrée purchase through Sunday, and Mi Casa Grill Cantina offering a buy one taco entrée, get one free, from Monday through Jan. 21 ($18 maximum per check).

Johnathan L. Wright

For National Bagel Day, Jan. 15, 2024, Wexler's Deli in Proper Eats food hall at Aria Resort on ...
For National Bagel Day, Jan. 15, 2024, Wexler's Deli in Proper Eats food hall at Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip is serving a Moe Greene, an only-in-Vegas toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, paddlefish caviar and gold leaf. (Instagram)

FOOD

National Bagel Day

On Monday, National Bagel Day, Wexler’s Deli in Proper Eats food hall at Aria is offering dishes such as the Moe Greene, an only-in-Vegas toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, paddlefish caviar and gold leaf for $28, and the Uncle Leo toasted bagel provisioned with cream cheese, lox, egg and onion for $13. A simple bagel with cream cheese is $5.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
2
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
3
CCSDPD names officer who died while on duty
CCSDPD names officer who died while on duty
4
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
5
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jimmy Kimmel, left, is shown in a Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, in Los Angeles. New York Jets qua ...
Aaron Rodgers denies implying Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein
By DAVID BAUDER and DENNIS WASZAK Jr. Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.

More stories
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
New Year’s Eve 2023 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties
New Year’s Eve 2023 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties
The ultimate guide to 2024 concerts and fests in Vegas
The ultimate guide to 2024 concerts and fests in Vegas