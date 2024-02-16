Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Chinatown Plaza’s Year of the Dragon celebration, Tool’s return to the Strip and Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. top this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

A traditional Chinese lion mask waits to be used during the Lohan school of Shaolin performance for the annual Chinese New Year Celebration and Asian Food Festival at Chinatown Plaza in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesse Jiang, 2, center, mimics the lion dance after the Lohan school of Shaolin performed during the annual Chinese New Year Celebration and Asian Food Festival at Chinatown Plaza in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band perform Friday and Saturday at Myron's at The Smith Center. (Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Vegas Golden Knights Keegan Kolesar in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vic’s Las Vegas, the restaurant and jazz club in Symphony Park, has introduced daily happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Warren Haynes performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan performs on day one of the second annual Las Rageous rock festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, April 20, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FESTIVAL

Year of the Dragon celebration

It’s the Year of the Dragon, and you’re invited to celebrate its arrival in Chinatown Plaza. The party, sponsored by the AAPI Chamber of Southern Nevada, will include a night market, music, food, entertainment and a drone show. It’s scheduled for 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at 4205 Spring Mountain Road. Admission is free; aapichamber.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.

The weeks surrounding Mardi Gras are, sadly, one of the few times the rest of the world seems to care about Louisiana-based music. But it’s a great time to hear from some of that state’s best musicians, way out here in the desert. Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band are keeping the zydeco tradition alive. See them at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Hockey and pizza

Keegan Kolesar, right winger for the Golden Knights, will make an appearance from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at SG Bar, 9580 W. Flamingo Road. Fans may have one personal item signed by Kolesar and have a professional photographer take their picture with the NHL player. Cost: $50. Required reservations for the meet-and-greet: 702-320-4700. Happy hour specials, from 5 to 7 p.m., include 50 percent off premium spirits, craft beer and imported beer, and $6 cheese or pepperoni 10-inch pizzas.

— Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Tool

Tool is one of the best live bands on the planet even if its members don’t always seem to be from this planet. Their tunes are labyrinths of metallic ambition, apocalyptic overtones and extraterrestrial sound. Yes, this is the third time the band is hitting town in support of its latest record, “Fear Inoculum.” No, we wouldn’t even think of missing them when they return to Vegas at 8 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $55; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Vic’s Las Vegas anniversary

On Friday and Saturday, Vic’s Las Vegas, the Italian restaurant at 355 Promenade Place, in Symphony Park, is presenting the final nights of its first anniversary celebration with live jazz. Friday features Graham Dechter and Lewis Nash with Alex Frank and Jordan Siegel. Saturday features Dechter, Kevin Kanner, Joe Bagg and Adam Schroeder. No cover or purchase minimum. Reservations: vicslasvegas.com or 725-755-5299.

— Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

It’s a quintessential Las Vegas to Broadway story, with plenty of wild detours along the way. “The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the book of the same name, which chronicles the real-life battles between writer John D’Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal over a magazine essay about a teenager’s suicide in Las Vegas. The stage adaptation made its Broadway debut in 2018. Now it’s being staged at Majestic Repertory Theatre. See it at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, with additional performances through March 4, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $40; majesticrepertory.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Beef and whiskey

On Thursday, Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, is offering a five-course menu featuring wagyu dishes paired with pours of WhistlePig whiskey. The pairings include wagyu tartare with 15-year-old Estate Oak Rye and New York strip steak with a Farmstock Rye old-fashioned. Cost: $150. Menu is being offered at seatings from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations: localelv.com or 702-330-0404.

— Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Gov’t Mule

Thirty years, 30,000 guitar solos: Southern rockers Gov’t Mule celebrate three decades of kicking out the extended jams with a bluesy bent at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Puffs’

A play set in a certain school of magic that’s enthralled a generation of young readers has been running on Broadway since 2018. This is not that play. The off-Broadway Harry Potter parody “Puffs” is told from the perspective of the members of a very Hufflepuff-like house. See the Las Vegas Academy production at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through Feb. 24, in the Lowden Theater, 875 E. Clark Ave. Tickets start at $10; lasvegasacademy.net.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Amy Grant

If you can handle the bone-snapping, face-crushing fury of the mosh pit, Amy Grant’s return to Vegas is not something fans of “The Queen of Christian Pop” will want to miss. Hear “Baby Baby” the way it was meant to be heard: live and loud. See Grant at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

— Jason Bracelin